Top international fashion news of the week | 02/14/21





Rihanna and LVMH suspend Fenty Fashion House, while Naomi Osaka and Chloe x Halle star in the latest Louis Vuitton campaign. Stay up to date with the latest international fashion news of the week. LVMH and Rihanna at Pause Fenty Fashion House LVMH and Rihanna have decided to suspend production of Fenty Fashion House. The fashion brand was launched two years ago and will remain closed “pending better conditions. It comes as the company, L Catterton, has invested $ 115 million in the brand. While the fashion house developed a large fan base for its clothing line, the prices were often considered too high. Rihanna will continue to operate the Savage x Fenty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Cosmetics lingerie line, focusing more on “the long-term growth and development” of the other businesses of the Fenty Empire. Fenty stopped posting on social media in early January and released their latest collection in November 2020. Charles de Vilmorin appointed CEO of Rochas The 24-year-old designer, Charles de Vilmorin, is the new CEO of Rochas. He is best known for his hand painted designs and launched his eponymous label in April of last year. De Vilmorin will be in charge of the women’s ready-to-wear category, and he will present his first collection for spring 2022. “Rochas is a brand that holds a special place in my heart, both because of the deep personal and family ties and the heritage of the labels, which I find so rich and inspiring,” said de Vilmorin. “I can’t wait to bring my personal touch and reinterpret the codes of this beautiful Maison.” Beyonce launches third Ivy Park collection Beyonce throws the third drop of Ivy Park. The theme of the collection is “Icy Park”, inspired by snow and alpine skiing, and aims to encourage “creativity, individuality and imagination”. The collection includes clothing, accessories and footwear and is “refreshing, effortlessly functional, endlessly stylish and always inclusive”. This is the second Ivy Park collection in collaboration with Adidas, first launched in January 2020. The brand’s debut was in 2016 in partnership with Topshop, but Beyonce withdrew following the controversy surrounding Sir Phillip Green in 2018. The campaign features a diverse lineup of models, including Hailey Beiber, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Cameron. Rapper Gucci Mane and singer Kaash Paige are also featured at the launch. Pantone predicts color trends in 2021 Pantone predicts the hottest color trends of the year. The shades chosen aim to inspire a sense of hope and optimism and to celebrate unity. Vivid hues include Illuminating Yellow and Ultimate Gray as the Colors of the Year for 2021. “It’s ambitious,” said Leatrice Eiseman, CEO of Pantone. “Weren’t there yet, but were aiming for this. Trying to get there. When the gray clouds disperse, we see the sun. Shutterstock selected Set Sail Campagne, Fortuna Gold and Tidewater Green as the main colors of the year. Pantone’s fall trends include bright red, Fire Whirl, Fuchsia Fedora, and Mykonos blue, which is bright – other colors of the season include Burnt Coral, Green Ash, Mint, and Rust. Many stars have presented the trendy colors on red carpet internationally, including Kirsten Dunst and Lil Nas X. Naomi Osaka and Chloe x Halle participate in the Louis Vuitton campaign Naomi Osaka, Chloe x Halle and Liu Yifei are the faces of the latest Louis Vuitton campaign, alongside Angelica Ross and Jaden Smith. The shoot features a diverse and fluid range of portraits and celebrates the uniqueness of each star. Other notables include Emma Stone, Sophie Turner and Li Yifei – this is her first campaign since being announced as a brand ambassador. “In a spirit of freedom and daring, athletes, models, actors and musicians have all been chosen by Nicolas Ghesquire for their personality and their uniqueness”, specifies the brand. The entire campaign will debut in March editions of magazines around the world.







