Fashion
Shanaya Kapoor in a red mini dress is a party dress goal, isn’t she?
- Shanaya Kapoor can wear the color red like no other and she has proven it recently. She posted an image of herself wearing a camisole mini dress which we think is a great look option for a date on Valentine’s Day.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
POSTED ON FEBRUARY 14, 2021 AT 12.00 p.m. IST
Red is the color of love and that’s what Shanaya Kapoor is channeling this Valentine’s Day. If you are also looking for the perfect inspiration for the Valentine’s Day dress, you have come to the right place. Shanaya recently shared an image wearing a fabulous red dress which we believe is one of the top contenders for evening wear. You can never go wrong with a mini dress, especially if it is bright red and the occasion is Valentine’s Day.
The image we’re talking about shows Shanaya posing in a bright red camisole dress. The satin mini dress featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. The silhouette of the dress hugged Shanaya’s curves perfectly. She accessorized the look with a few silver pieces that included a dainty necklace, a few bracelets, and a pair of earrings.
For her glamor, the 21-year-old opted for precise eyeliner, filled eyebrows, a bit of bronzer, mascara-coated lashes, a shiny red lip, and plenty of highlighter. To top it off, she left her hair wavy to the side. Shanaya is gorgeous in this set and we’re taking notes. She shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption “The chili pepper was the inspiration.”
Check out some of Shanaya’s other looks that we think will be perfect as a party outfit:
Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She is also the youngest cousin of Sonam, Rhea, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. On the job side, Shanaya made her first TV appearance on the show. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides. Shanaya’s mother was part of the main cast of the series. She even worked as an assistant director in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The Netflix 2020 release had Shanaya’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor playing the film’s protagonist.
