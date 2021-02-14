Why I avoid Valentine’s Day for the sake of the environment

Frankie Leach is a political and fashion writer living in London.

Two years ago, I told my boyfriend I didn’t want anything for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s just consumerism on steroids,” I said, “just make me dinner or something, I don’t need anything. I felt justified, even sufficient. I was there, in a happy relationship avoiding Valentine’s Day because I was better than that. Better than insane consumerism. Stick it to the big man and make my own way.

And then, 24 hours before the big day, I panicked: “Maybe you could give me flowers or something?” You know, just to have something for the day? My boyfriend was furious and ended up spending around £ 50 on floppy red roses in an online store – because I had panicked. The flowers weren’t even beautiful. I hate red roses. It all became an embarrassing disappointment.

Until I wavered, I was completely convinced that I didn’t want anything on Valentine’s Day. I was made to question the “Americanization” of the vacation, and Day Five was the day I had grown to despise the most.

Seeing couples with their big bouquets, sticky cards, and expensive dinners every February 14 made me want to throw up. And yet, 24 hours before the critical moment, I suddenly became terrified of having nothing to show for my new relationship. I had been swayed by a creeping desire to post a photo of my drooping bouquet of roses on Instagram captioned “surprise this one”.

I wanted to compete.

The truth about Valentine’s Day

Because that’s what Valentine’s Day does to you. It is essentially a competition between couples and the rest of the world over who can buy the most, receive the most, and give the most. This is how, on February 14, we measure love.

It’s plastered everywhere, expensive jewelry made from diamonds mined by children, chocolates baked from environmentally destroying cocoa beans and roses that were airlifted from distant lands and packed tightly in boxes. refrigerated releasing God knows how much CO2 into the atmosphere. .

Social media is also fueling this sizzling competition, with Instagram suddenly becoming the virtual version of the Chelsea Flower Show every year. It’s a contest to see who can show the most and score the most points for it.

There is a lot of societal pressure, especially on men, to perform well on Valentine’s Day. It shows other women what they’re worth and sees them as good or bad boyfriends for the rest of the year. It’s a symptom of straight relationships of course, but there is something disgusting about the way straight couples celebrate. He is simply addicted to consumerism.

But is there a way to enjoy Valentine’s Day without complying with consumerism and fueling unsustainability? Of course there are. In these situations, there is always the element of personal choice – and that’s what will guide you through it.

Buy your flowers sustainably

Although nature’s gift to humans, cut flowers are one of the most environmentally damaging products you can buy. Growing flowers on an industrial scale requires a lot of pesticides and other nasty agrochemicals.

Flowers are often grown and cared for by very low-paid workers, without protective clothing or proper health care to deal with the impact of working so close to these dangerous chemicals every day.

Only three weeks of flower delivery flights translate into 360,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Then they are transported in refrigerated trucks, which of course results in more CO2 and then they are wrapped in plastic packaging and silo when they die.

Buying long-lasting flowers can be tricky, especially since in February there isn’t much of the season for those of us who live in the Northern Hemisphere. So, go to the experts and visit your local florist and see what they recommend.

You can also use Ethical Florist sites such as Arena Flowers, who currently sell a Fair bouquet of roses that support Kenyan farmers. Or check out our guide to sustainable florists in London.

Chocolate from reputable sources

Oh chocolate, my worst enemy. Unfortunately, it is also an environmental and societal enemy that it transpires. Chocolate is one of the main drivers of modern slavery in the world.

Unfortunately, some of your favorite brands are relying on exploitative supply chains and poverty pays to create your favorite snack.

Cocoa beans are grown near the equator and mass production contributes to the deforestation of some key habits on earth.

Lucky for you, there are a few alternative options you can choose from, and you may also decide to switch to sustainable chocolate for good. You will often find that it is tastier too! Like Tony’s Chocolonely, who are committed to making 100% slave-free chocolate.

The brand pays farmers a living wage that matches the size of their farm and family and consists of the ‘Tony’s Bonus’ combined with the Fairtrade price.

Whatever you do, don’t buy new clothes

You don’t need them, you have nowhere to wear them too and they were probably made in a sweatshop. Everyone loves to dress up on dates, and sometimes buying that new dress can make you feel like a million dollars.

But clothes are the biggest unsustainability factor in the world, and anything you wear is likely to end up in a landfill because you don’t want to be an outfit repeater after posting that selfie on Instagram.

It just takes 2720 ​​liters of water to be made on cotton t-shirts and the UN estimates that around the world, 80 to 90% of wastewater is returned to the untreated environment.

If you are desperate to wear something new, try buying second hand. Nine times out of ten, you can find the dress you wanted to buy online, selling it on a second-hand site like Depop or Ebay for a fraction of the price.

And remember, sustainability can and should be for life… not just for Valentine’s Day.