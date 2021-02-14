Fashion designer and KFC heiress Kaila Methven shares special Valentine’s treat – EDM.com





Fashion designer and KFC heiress Kaila Methven just shared a special Valentine’s Day visual ahead of the launch of her new EDM line which is set to launch this spring. Kaila Methven is the founder of Madame Methven and Madame Special K and started her collections at LA Fashion Week. Since then, she has been featured in magazines around the world including The Sun, Business Insider, Authority Magazine and Medium, LA Wire, Top 40 under 40. Methven also recently signed with CAA for a new unscripted TV show that follows the designer as she balances her roles as a business owner and “never boring” socialite. Madame Special K is a playful, lively, vibrant and colorful haute couture lingerie collection inspired by dance music festival culture. Check out the Madame Special K Valentine’s Day visual below: In addition to the visual, Methven was happy to offer a few tips to spice up Valentine’s Day: ~ Instead of playing “Sex and the City Sushi” the old-fashioned way, why not add some nuggets and fun and make yourself a human cupcake with sweet ingredients. ~ No pool for skinny swimming? Fill your tub, grab some champagne and enjoy the company of your partner around sparkling and chocolatey strawberries. ~ After a great day on the beach, set up a nice picnic overlooking the ocean at sunset. Then put on your swimsuit and have fun in the water. ~ If you are in a very serious relationship and know that they are “the only one”, there is no better day than Valentine’s Day! ~ Or, how about making a different kind of commitment and reuniting a pet. Remember, an animal is for life, not just for Valentine’s Day. ~ If you know a girl who loves flowers, try adding a heartfelt message showing your true love; a classic gift that never fails to impress. ~ Have you ever thought about buying your girl’s lingerie? Let’s take the next level for 2021 and add some fun toys or tricks as well. Who doesn’t want to live out their IRL fantasy? ~ Speaking of treats and treats, how about a role-playing game for Valentine’s Day? Valentine’s Day is a great time to step into a new character, even if it’s only for 24 hours. ~ If you really want to live out your Madam Special K fantasy, surprise your partner and before he looks too much, blindfold him. The rest is up to your imagination! FOLLOW MADAME METHVEN: Facebook: facebook.com/MadameMethven

Twitter: twitter.com/madamemethven

Instagram: instagram.com/madamemethven







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos