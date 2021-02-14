Ask a friend: Help! My mom wants me to dress like a girl but that’s not my style – YP

Fashion
Hi friend,
My mom buys all of my clothes for me, but honestly, I don’t like what she chooses for me. I’ve told her before that I like baggy jeans and large graphic tees, but she doesn’t think they look good. She wants me to dress like a girl, so I end up with skirts and dresses instead. How do I tell her I don’t want to say anything more in what I’m wearing?
Overdressed and over
Hi Overdressed,
It seems like your mom is still used to making decisions for you, just like she did when you were a child. You should tell her that you are growing up and that you want to express your personality through your clothes. You are grateful for his efforts, but you also want to have your say.
The next time your mom thinks about buying clothes for you, whether it’s in the mall or online, be with her to show her what you like and what you don’t like. You will also be able to bond with this activity as she seems to like shopping, and your interest and contribution will help her understand you better.
It’s completely understandable to want a wardrobe that reflects who you are.
If that fails, save your allowance for the things you really want! Unfortunately, given your age, you are probably financially restrained from buying exactly what you like. Can you compromise? Instead of going for baggy jeans, choose a straight leg. Rather than skirts, find shorts that make you feel comfortable.
At the end of the day, your mom shows that she cares about you and wants to dress you up because you are her daughter! As you grow older, you no longer need his help. Get involved in the process, and I’m sure the shell will come.
Hope all is well friend of a friend
Hi friend,
I hold back from doing the things I want to do and I hate it.
For example, I’m afraid to tell my crush that I love her because I’m afraid she won’t feel the same way. I’m afraid to speak in class even though I know the answer because I don’t want to sound stupid. I don’t even try new activities in case I’m not good at it. I feel like life is slipping away from me and there have been so many times that I wish I had acted. How do I stop letting my fear of rejection keep me from doing things in life?
Self-restraint
Hi me,
We have all faced the fear of rejection at some point, so you are not alone in your worries. However, sometimes it’s worth asking yourself: what’s the worst that can happen?
We can point out all the potential results of a situation, but you won’t really know what is going on unless you try. Sometimes the results aren’t what you hoped for, but that’s when you learn from your mistakes and try to be successful in the future.
I think instead of worrying about anything that could go wrong, focus on what you can gain by trying. I find the list of pros and cons of some choices helpful in deciding whether I want to make them or not. Let’s look at your three examples and break them down.
When it comes to telling your lover that you love her, the worst possible outcome is that she doesn’t love you back. It sucks, but people aren’t always going to reciprocate their romantic feelings. But what if she secretly has a crush on you too and doesn’t want to tell you? You never know, and you are missing out.
I would recommend that you try to get closer as friends before jumping straight into a relationship. This can reduce the chances of rejection if she gets to know you. If you don’t have a girlfriend, you can gain a friend through experience.
To help manage nerves, just think: what’s the worst that can happen?
Speaking aloud in class will boost your confidence and communication skills. It really pays to develop these skills now, before going to college or entering the workforce.
Honestly, no one will remember if you say something wrong because your peers are probably preoccupied with their own issues. I doubt anyone thinks about it as much as you do! Start by challenging yourself to say one thing out loud in each class, and it will help you feel more comfortable.
Finally, if there’s something you really want to try, like Nike says, do it! Do not be so hard on yourself that you will not immediately master it, you have to suffer a lot of bad pictures before you make a masterpiece. Try a hobby just for your own personal enjoyment. Practice making mistakes on your own and figure out how to overcome them.
When you can accept that rejection is inevitable, you can begin to let go of your fears. Take deep breaths in the face of challenges, weigh the pros and cons, and take small steps to change every day. You will eventually get there.
Good luck, friend of a friend
