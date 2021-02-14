KASSL editions and the quest for the perfect men’s jacket

What makes a good coat? There are endless options to choose from at diametrically opposed prices, from cheap and cheerful to indulgent luxury, a long list of materials and a variety of fabrications. But how do you find the best?

Bart Ramakers decided to resolve this issue in 2017 with the launch of his KASSL Editions outerwear brand.

Three years later, KASSL editions launched into men’s fashion for the first time last October with a capsule collection of coats, jackets and fishing vests.

While the brand’s origins are in womenswear, menswear seems to be the natural progression after special capsules with various luxury retailers. The unisex appeal of the pieces was not lost on male observers who began to contact the brand directly to see if they could purchase something to their size.

The quest for the perfect jacket began with cutting the right silhouette to suit a wide range of men, the same philosophy that guided their original designs for women. Relaxed shoulders slop down into a roomy sleeve that almost skims the knuckles.

The silhouette is loose with the hem resting below the waist, above the thigh or below the knee, depending on the style. Ultimately, this brings Ramakers to the concept of democratic reduction, an equally important consideration.

He explained: It’s great that my mom and dad can share a coat and I can wear it too, saying you can wear them loose and oversized, or more fitted if you waist down.

The range revolves around subdued, soft shades like camel, khaki, chocolate brown and black, but the simplicity of the design belies the hidden qualities that make the jackets so special. From taped seams to water-resistant materials, most will feature storm flaps for breathability, with each jacket infused with an industrial touch.

He believed that the style, fabric and color should be timeless and enduring.

Ramakers found the answer to the first interesting men’s collection. I thought it would be a bit safer and less daring, but we saw that some of the more exciting pieces, like a padded V-neck, Original Oil cotton-blend coat, and the Original wax-coated matte coat, were selling out. good.

KASSL editions started over lunch.

While visiting New York City, Bart Ramakers met a friend who was wearing a vintage fisherman’s coat from a Dutch flea market. Immediately won over by the jacket, its universal appeal and clean lines, he insisted on bringing it back with him to Amsterdam.

Ramakers, who is also the founder and CEO of Parrot, an international fashion agency, showed his friends, Ilse Cornelissens and Tim van Geloven, owners of the Graanmarkt 13 concept store in Antwerp. They shared his love for the jacket and its potential for a brand. Later, Camille Serra joined the team to design the jackets.

They enlisted Joseph Koch from Kassel, Germany with one mission: to make the contemporary interpretation of the vintage fisherman’s coat. Koch runs a family-owned clothing manufacturing business that produces everything from German police and firefighter uniforms to fencing clubs in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. With a background in outerwear that must work accordingly, Koch was the right fit for the job.

(KASSL Editions develops the majority of its samples in Amsterdam, while the coats and bags are developed in Kassel, Germany, and produced in Poland by the same development company.)

KASSL Editions ‘Original’ rubber trench coat, 850

In light of the lockdown, our wardrobes witnessed a seismic change. With remote working, clothes work differently. Many have abandoned the classic uniform in favor of a uniform that comforts them. If clothes were traded on the stock exchange: sweatpants, slippers, tactile knitwear, wide pants, pajama clothes have more currencies than ever; suits, ties and dress shoes are down.

However, Ramakers is convinced that outerwear is still worth the investment. While the lockdowns resigned us to our home, he said it required us to exit in a different way. In a previous life, like many, he would have spent his evenings having a drink or going to a restaurant with friends. Now he goes for a walk in the evenings, donning his own branded hoodie and coat.

I think the pandemic is definitely a time when people are shopping for basic clothes and pieces that last and are not very formal.

KASSL Editions outerwear provides the wearer with a second skin meant to last a lifetime that lends itself perfectly to the up / down clothing trend that seems very relevant to the times we live in now, said Damien Paul, head of men’s fashion at luxury retailer Matchfashion .com, one of the brand’s main wholesale partners.

KASSL Editions “ Original Oil ” cotton blend coat, 1200

On the one hand, you put on your KASSL and instantly look dressed up because it gives you that attitude. On the other hand, you can just as easily wear it with a casual look, as it has a comfortable fit and a relaxed appeal, ”Ramakers said.

KASSL Editions is a simple proposition. Their jackets are quiet but not dumb, they are simple in style but carefully considered in design. They offer functional minimalism. That said, Ramakers isn’t beholden to minimalist design.

Personally, I love the escape and anything that is bold and comes with feathers or glitter. I think it’s great that it’s there next to all the minimal stuff.

What we do at KASSL Editions, however, is very different. We are doing one thing and we are doing it very well. We love to create high quality items that get even better with time.

To answer a previous question, a good coat is forever.

We hope customers cherish them, use them for layering, and that it becomes a part of their wardrobe favorites, he said. At least that’s what we hope for.

Coat in waxed coated cotton canvas KASSL Editions ‘Original’, 660

KASSL men’s clothing is now sold on SSENSE and matchesfashion.com.