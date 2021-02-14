Men’s college basketball: Demons streak reaches five with victory over McNeese

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES Maybe the Northwestern State Sports Department should hand out Demon defibrillators for the NSU men’s basketball games.

The Demons notched their fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon, doing so in what has become their signing style, preventing McNeese, 69-66, from coming inside the Prather Coliseum.

As I told them after the game, we found a way to win when I thought we hadn’t played our best, said 22nd year head coach Mike McConathy. This is the beautiful part of it. After the struggles of November and December and the struggles of early January, we found a way to win. For example, it’s a three-point game and Carvell Teasett has an amazing game to keep them from getting shot. Dalin Williams at UCA takes a charge with 1.1 seconds to play. At UIW we get a great defensive stop on Wednesday night.

Finding a way to win and doing it in a little bit unconventional way is a great thing.

For the second game in a row, Teasett, a freshman from Baton Rouge, factored in a late game stoppage that preserved a victory for the Demons (7-14, 6-4). With the Demons up three with 5.8 seconds left, Teasett missed the front with a one-and-one free throw.

Undeterred, the rookie cleanly swept McNeeses Zach Scott’s ball and missed the clock as Northwestern State posted their first five-game winning streak since Feb. 14 to March 2, 2015.

I know this streak is very important to us, said Teasett, who led Northwestern State with 17 points, including nine in the second half. When I missed that free throw I knew I couldn’t lower my head because there were still five seconds left. I had to give everything. I saw him put the bullet right in my face, and I said, I’ll take this.

The win gave NSU a two-game season streak sweep with the Cowboys (8-11, 2-8) and extended the Demons’ streak of close games.

The NSU is now 5-0 in games decided by three points or less, a streak that began with a 78-75 win over the Cowboys in Lake Charles on Jan. 9.

It continued with back-to-back wins this week with defense as the theme, especially in the dying seconds. In Wednesday’s victory at Incarnate Word, Teasett and LaTerrance Reed forced Keaston Willis to miss a tough shot with less than 5 seconds to go, sealing a one-point victory.

It was the demon defense that helped NSU take a four-point lead in the locker room at half-time as Reed turned a late steal into a three-point play.

First and foremost, it’s a team effort, he said. The guys get stuck on defense. We know our shots didn’t fall early, so we had to find a spark. This team is finding its way. Turned defense into attack.

After a first half that did not see either of the two teams cross the bar of 44% of the floor, both teams woke up offensively in the second half. McNeese beat the Demons 57.1% (16 for 28) to 56% (14 for 25), but the NSU overcame that by connecting on 6 of 10 3-pointers.

Four of the bigger 3s in the second half were from a pair of demon guards.

Trenton Massner knocked down two of them one from each corner 58 seconds apart to switch a one point deficit from NSU to a five point lead the Demons never gave up in the 2:55 Final. .

Massner had all of his 10 points in the second half.

I was mentally out of the game, and I don’t know what caused it, Massner said. I’ve heard people say that defense starts your attack, and when we had that melee on the pitch, it got me going. I stopped in the corner and hit a hard blow, and when I hit a hard blow the hoop looks like an ocean.

This scrum came to the middle of the field in a draw with 6:13 to go. Massner emerged from a mass of body with the ball, returned it to Jamaure Gregg who fed Reed for a 3 from the left wing which broke a tie of 53.

After McNeese regained the lead with a 4-0 push, the Massners 3 put NSU in the lead to stay despite another quick four-point flurry from the Cowboys.

NSU maintained their advantage thanks to another massive 3 of this one from White, whose top-of-the-line 3 recoil beat the shot clock and gave the Demons a 65-61 lead with 59 seconds left.

This was enough as the NSU press forced McNeese to take time and gave the Demons to their fifth straight victory.

Our goal was big, trying to get that five-game winning streak, ”White said. We were having a hard time at home, so we all locked ourselves in and brought him home. Like I said after the last game (after McNeese’s first game) we had a practice where we worked on right defense. That had been our problem, dropping too many points. Since then we have done a good job.

The demons return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Nicholls for a 7 p.m. clash against the Colonels.

Photo presented by Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services