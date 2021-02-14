Ready for Valentine’s Day, Maribel Guardia poses in a cheerful red dress | INSTAGRAM

The actress and host A darling of the Mexican public, Maribel Guardia is living proof that age is just a number and that mentality, safety and a little effort can make you look spectacular, even years younger.

The Costa Rican singer looked stunning in a little printed dress, ready to celebrate Valentine’s dayIn the company of her loved ones, looking stunning and jovial, she has shown that at her age she can look much better than many young girls.

About to be detained Day of love and friendship, Maribel Guardia claims the ideal dress to wear during this celebration and steal the breath of all her followers on the famous social network.

You might also be interested in: Maribel Guard shows off her steel abdomen in a flirtatious outfit

The Costa Rican actress She proudly boasted of her beauty and incredible ability to look decades younger wearing a tiny bodycon dress, which left little to the imagination, and which allowed us to appreciate her perfect figure, the result of her daily efforts. in the gym.

The protagonist of this writing is a beautiful and very short asymmetrical dress with a print of red flowers on a white background whose flared lower part was shorter in front than behind, giving an effect like a mini train, looking phenomenal.

At the top, the sleeves were fitted to fall over the shoulders, and on the front there was a flirtatious opening, which reveals her toned and impressive marked legs, the result of her arduous exercises.

The beautiful theater and TV actress combined her jovial outfit, and as a companion she wore high red wedge shoes as usual, which allowed her to show off her red pedicure.

Maribel Guardia chose to leave her long black hair, loose, lightly combed in waves, with her usual bangs, and large silver earrings, which protruded from her hair, captivating her fans with their undeniable beauty, which filled her of praise.

The comments from her followers were immediate and they were dedicated to filling her with compliments for her beauty, her talent and her charisma, as well as her incredible way of shaking up the years with a unique and very fashionable style, coupled with her awesome physique that Maintains hard work by exercising and leading a healthy lifestyle

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

Proof that Maribel Guardia continues to stay young and beautiful over the years was revealed a few days ago, when she herself posted a photo from her memory where she appeared in a tiny blue swimsuit as she ‘she was only 19 years old.

The image caused a sensation and caused a sensation, because the beautiful TV host already had a contest figure, and it is no secret that today she looks very similar, or you could say that even better than before, verifying that it has the formula of Eternal Youth, the important part of which is a healthy and disciplined lifestyle that includes intense daily exercise, as well as a healthy balanced diet and the care of your skin and your image.

And like Maribel Guadia, we’ve seen other celebrities who have been a great inspiration to their fans so that they don’t give up on their goals of being able to be fabulous over the years, like her dear friend Lourdes Mungua, singer Jennifer Lpez, Jennifer Aniston and more, proving age is just a number.