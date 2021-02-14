Fashion
Panthers Best Colonials in Season Opener
To place:High Point, North Carolina (Green Stadium)
Goal:High Point 21, Robert Morris 15
Registers:Highlight (1-0), Robert Morris (0-2)
Next HPU event: Tuesday February 16 – at # 2 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)
HIGH POINT, NC– The High Point University men’s lacrosse team (1-0) opened the season with a 21-15 victory at Vert Stadium over Robert Morris (0-2) on Saturday afternoon (February 13). The 21 goals are the most goals scored by a Panthère team at the start of the season.Kevin rogersscored four impressive goals in his debut as a Panther. Rogers also added two assists for six points.Dalton Silvertied Rogers for most goals on HPU on Saturday as his fellow graduate scored four in the win.Asher Noltingstarted his senior season in spectacular fashion, winning the purple and white points with seven points. The Panther’s offensive firepower was in full view as five Panthers ended the game with three or more goals.
“It was a long time coming”, head coachJon torpeysaid after the opening victory of the season. “” They are an incredible team who are incredibly well trained, they never came out of it, they push the transition like no other, they are excellent in the sub-game, they gave us a lot of time today. I sometimes thought we were playing a bit unruly, but to have a win over a top quality opponent like these guys is fantastic. I’m so happy for our guys, there were incredible emotions in our locker room with the return of our three fifth year guys, all seniors, and playing for a group of seniors who are no longer with us was special. “
The Panthers started early in this one with Rogers scoring the first goal of the season within the opening two minutes of the contest. Rogers drove towards the goal and finished to the delight of his teammates who greeted him with hugs. RMU responded with a goal butHunter vinesquickly hit for the Panthers to set them up 2-1 with 8:42 left in the first quarter. Vines’ goal kicked off a three-goal run for the Panthers. Nolting added the third goal of the race putting HPU 4-1 with an explosive shot as he jumped and finished with authority. As the Colonials scored and threatened to tie the game after bringing the score to 4-3 with 4:32 left in the first quarter, the Panthers started again. Sulver,Chevrotine Devon,andJaxson lamball scored to lead the Panther to 7-3 after one.
Panther’s run continued into the second quarter as Rogers scored again to push Panther’s lead to 8-3 in the opening moments of the second quarter. Nolting recorded four points in the second quarter alone as he scored two goals and added two assists. Sulver scored with 3:33 left in the second to bring the score to 12-7. HPU took the five-goal lead at halftime.
High Point showed no signs of slowing down out of the half as a rookieBrayden Mayeascored to add to the Panther lead 13-8 with 13:40 remaining in the third quarter. Mayea added another goal with 9:36 left in the third to give herself three goals on the day. Buckshot added two goals late in the third quarter, which also gave him a hat-trick.
Just as he was at the start, Rogers was hugely engaged in the fourth quarter scoring a goal and adding an assist to bring the Panthers total to 21. Rogers exploded for six points that day in his DI debut.
Antonio Arconatook the win in the cage as the junior made ten saves and caused a roll in the win over Robert Morris.
The 21-15 win is the most goals HPU has scored in an opener of the season. The 21-goal result is the most goals scored by both the Purlims and Whites in a single game since March 9, 2019, when HPU defeated UMBC 22-13.
FOLLOWING:The Panthers are looking to extend that momentum until Tuesday as the Panthers travel to Chapel Hill to face the No.2, North Carolina, in a 2:00 p.m. televised game on the ACC Network.
#GoHPU
