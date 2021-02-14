You might want to sit down before you see the high slit dress Jessica Simpson just wore – her legs look amazing!





Since Jessica simpson lost 100 pounds after the birth of her third child, Birdie Mae, she made her health and fitness regime a priority. And it looks like all that hard work in the gym is paying off! On January 27, the 40-year-old star took to Instagram with a photo that showed her perched on the edge of a luxurious tub – to better show off her long, skinny legs. Check out those amazingly toned calf muscles! READ MORE: My jaw hit the ground when I saw Jessica Simpson’s 100-pounder. Weight loss – see the pictures! Olive oil that could increase your lifespan Instagram.com/jessicasimpsonstyle In the photo, Jessica plugs her most recent Jessica Simpson Collection with a floral kimono that she held closed to protect her modesty, covering herself on top while letting her tanned legs slide through. Her shiny white nail polish perfectly compensates for her tan too! READ MORE: Jessica Simpson looks unrecognizable now – and fans are freaking out! “In the middle of the week,” the “Come On Over” singer captioned her sultry photo. “A whole collection dedicated to personal care online at jessicasimpson.com!” Has personal care ever been this good? Jessica appeared perfectly assembled, wearing a set of matching gold bracelets and hoops, as well as full makeup. READ MORE: Jessica Simpson dropped this major health bombshell – We’re so sad for her! Her shot racked up over 20K likes with fans gushing over the star’s slender physique. “You are beautiful, girlfriend,” commented one user. However, others had doubts whether the photo was natural or not. “Does it look like it’s shooting like crazy? Do the legs bend like that?” another person wrote. READ MORE: You might want to brace yourself for Jessica Simpson’s ‘real face’ – it’s crazy! Although the message is definitely put, Jessica looks great! The actress, who shares three children with her husband Eric Johnson – Maxwell (8), Ace (7) and Birdie Mae (1) – recently spoke about his struggles with body image, weight and mental health in his memoir, Open book. After revealing that she became addicted to diet pills when her record company forced her to lose weight, Jessica is now focused on transforming her body in a healthy way. We are delighted to see that she is feeling great and looking even better!







