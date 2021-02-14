Fashion
Why he’s not the X-Men version
WandaVision Episode 6 showed off Quicksilver’s superpowers and personality, proving that he is not the X-Men version of the character. We will take a look.
WandaVision Episode 6 saw Evan Peters Quicksilver in action, and the powers he displayed further prove that he is not the X-Men version of Pietro Maximoff. With the Infinity Saga now complete, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now moving forward with its Phase 4, which will cover not only the cinema side of this connected universe, but also TV shows to be broadcast exclusively on Disney +. These series, unlike Netflix’s Marvel shows, will have a direct impact on the movies and some will be directly related to them, as is the case with WandaVision.
Located after the events of Avengers: Endgame and done in the style of sitcoms from different decades, WandaVision is about Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), who live idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview. However, nothing is what it seems, and viewers soon learn that there is someone else behind the seemingly perfect life in Westview, and the truth could be too dark and complex. Every episode has had a big twist or reveal, and the biggest so far has happened in Episode 5, when Quicksilver appeared at Wandas’ Gate, but it wasn’t Aaron Taylor-Johnson who was picking up his role of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and instead it was the Evan Peters version.
Naturally, Evan Peters Quicksilver’s arrival in the MCU raised a lot of questions and gave way to a lot of theories on the part of who brought him to Westview as to the possibility that he actually was the real villain in disguise. WandaVision Episode 6 gave viewers a chance to see what this Quicksilver looks like and what he can do, and his powers and more don’t quite match those he had during his time in the Foxs X-Men franchise. here are the powers of Quicksilvers in WandaVision.
Explanation of the powers of WandaVisions Quicksilver
First appearance of Quicksilvers in WandaVision was very brief, coming right at the end of the episode much to Wanda’s surprise. As such, viewers weren’t able to see him in action, but Episode 6 grabbed Quicksilvers’ powers and charisma and made him an active part of the story, and thanks to those powers, Marvel proved it wasn’t the X-Mens Quicksilver, even though Evan Peters played the character. Of course, Wandavisions Quicksilver has superhuman speed, just like the previous version, as well as superhuman reflexes, but there is one big difference to the X-Mens Quicksilver which is easy to miss but changes everything: no risk of a whiplash.
In the realm of the X-Men Foxs, Quicksilver casually explained that due to his incredible speed, if he was carrying someone with him, the effects of high speed friction caused by air resistance. could hurt the other person, so to protect them he had to hold the back of their head so that their neck did not break. In WandaVision, Quicksilver casually took Wandas’ kids, Tommy and Billy, to steal all the candy in the neighborhood and didn’t take any precautions to avoid whiplash, and the kids did just fine. This is great proof that this version of Quicksilver has the same powers as that of Age of Ultron, and therefore is not exactly the one seen in the X-Men movies.
Why WandaVision is not showing the powers of Pietros X-Men
Ever since the Disney / Fox merger was made official, Marvel fans have been waiting for the X-Men and society to be included in the MCU canon, expanding this already vast universe while still being able to finally use the term mutant and those that come with it. it. The arrival of Evan Peters Quicksilver in WandaVision Seemed to be heading in that direction, but his powers show otherwise. The reason Quicksilver doesn’t show off his X-Men powers and instead stick to the ones he had in his one and only appearance in the movies was made in order to confirm that he is not Canon X -Men, and also because the nature of his appearance in Westview would not allow him to have the powers he displayed in the Fox movies.
WandaVisions Quicksilver is a facsimile adapted to Wandas’ fake reality, and while his arrival may not have been planned by her (as she was as surprised as viewers to see him there), he must match the idea of Pietro that Wanda has, and therefore her powers had to change. Of course, there are still many, many questions about him, his true role in Westview, and most importantly, why he is different from the Pietro that Wanda grew up with, as he retains memories of the MCU Pietro, but he’s also different. .
Why Quicksilver looks more like the Comics version
The MCU Quicksilver is not only different from the X-Men, but also looks more like the comic book version, which makes it different from its Age of Ultron version. This Quicksilver has a sense of humor (albeit somber, like when he told Wanda her husband couldn’t die twice), he’s cocky, overconfident, and can be impulsive, and doesn’t care much about people. rules, as seen when he simply took his nephews. on a mission to steal candy and destroy pumpkins. Sometimes he felt like a borderline villain, who could at the same time hint at his true identity. These changes in the personality of Quicksilvers WandaVision could be part of the MCU’s efforts to distinguish him from the X-Mens version of the character and also create confusion, as these traits weren’t really present in the previous version of the MCUs. As mentioned earlier, Quicksilver leaning more towards the personality he has in the comics might also hint at his true identity, as many have theorized that he is not really Pietro Maximoff, instead of being the real one. villain of the show posing as Wandas’ brother to manipulate her further. Anyway, what is certain is that Quicksilvers WandaVision So far, showing this isn’t the X-Men version of the character, but they also hint at something else going on with him and therefore Wanda as well.
Next: Theory: Evan Peters’ Quicksilver Is WandaVision’s Real Villain
WandaVision: Why Pietro has a “MOM” tattoo
