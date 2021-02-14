Fashion Week in Tel Aviv to promote sustainable production and consumption





Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021 will take place this year in the White City from March 28 to April 1, in collaboration with Channel 13, which will broadcast the event live across the country, and the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv, which will be the stage and backdrop for all photoshoots at Fashion Week events. Kornit Digital, an Israeli leader in digital textile printing, is set to resume Tel Aviv Fashion Week 2021 to showcase the works of 40 of the leading Israeli fashion designers, who highlight designs that promote best practices for sustainable production and consumption around the world. Kornit Digital to host Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021 (Photo credit: Avi Waldman) “Ten years ago, I launched Tel Aviv Fashion Week to promote our local talent internationally,” said Tel Aviv Fashion Week founder Motty Reif. declaration “Over the past five years, we’ve been a driving force behind inclusiveness in fashion, and now we’re tackling the industry’s most pressing issue of our time and joining forces with Kornit to make production more sustainable – Startup Nation technology meets fashion, to change the world together, “said Reif. The opening gala will be hosted by Israeli model Bar Rafaeli, with Reif by his side. The theme of the event hopes to put spotlight the fashion industry’s wasteful manufacturing processes. Event planners note that while clothing is a prominent category in the e-commerce market, the fashion industry “remains mired in processes obsolete and inefficient manufacturing processes that, among other problems, are responsible for up to 25% of the world’s water pollution. “ cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Event planners are encouraging clothing companies to substitute traditional fashion cycles for a more ‘on-demand’ approach, making only what is needed or what is ordered, which could be viable in the wake of the move to a heavy e-commerce market. Redesigned manufacturing processes could potentially eliminate overstocks, reduce unnecessary shipments, and save the natural resources that would be wasted in these processes. Kornit Digital will host Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021 (Photo credit: IDOCVM Photography) Fashion Week will highlight the methods and ideas of designers on how to reduce their carbon footprint, while creating the same quality of work that they are used to showcasing. “For over a decade, Kornit has led the charge of on-demand production, and our innovations ensure that fashion designers can deliver brilliant designs, limitless color combinations, the best hand feel and durability. unmatched, while changing the game with production practices that are at the same time more profitable, more responsive to spontaneous and changing demand and more eco-responsible “, declared Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital.” I could not be more proud to present an event that is widely recognized as a beacon for global movements and programs and to demonstrate how diversity and individual expression can be enriched and celebrated along with our shared vision of a more sustainable world ”, Samuel said. Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital. (Kfir Ziv)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos