Princess Eugenie wears 90’s tartan dress to leave hospital after birth





Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday. (Getty Images) It was announced earlier this week that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a little boy into the world. The couple were seen leaving Portland Hospital in London, where their son was born, on Friday in a Range Rover. The Queen’s 30-year-old granddaughter could be seen through the car window in the backseat waving, as her firstborn remained out of reach beside her, while her other half drove the young family home. For the most likely trip to their new home of Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the new royal mother wore a comfortable and rather affordable tartan dress. The Queen’s granddaughter and her husband Jack Brooksbank leave the hospital with their son on Friday. (Getty Images) The “Ellie Nap Dress” is from the American brand Hill House and costs $ 125 or about $ 90. It features ruffled sleeves, a square neckline, elasticated smocking and a tiered midi skirt, and is also available in a number of other tartan hues as well as floral designs. According to Hill House’s website, it is “soft, comfortable and pretty enough to wear day and night.” In addition, it is suitable for pregnancy and breastfeeding, leaving room for a growing bump, as well as easy access to breastfeeding thanks to the stretch neckline. The royal wore an affordable and comfortable tartan dress for her trip home. (Hill House) So it’s no surprise that the sleek number is the one the princess chose to wear, under a chic camel coat, to get home with her little one. Tuesday, the royal announced the birth in a post on Instagram with a snap of her little boys’ fingers, intertwined with her own and her husbands. She simply captioned it with three blue hearts and two exclamation marks. The palace said: Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered to a son today, February 9, 2021, at 8:55 a.m. in Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8 lbs 1 oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, The Duchess of York and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. The story continues They added: Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. Eugenie makes a rare video appearance a few days before birth to mark the anniversary of the Morecambe Bay cockling disaster. In a clip shared on Twitter through a royal fan, she recalls the tragic event, which took place on February 5, 2004, with Julia de Boinville, her friend and co-founder of The Anti Slavery Collective. Princess Eugenie, co-founder, and her friend Julia de Boinville, co-founder, The Anti Slavery Collective, wanted to take the opportunity to remember the anniversary of the Morecambe Bay hull disaster in 2004. pic.twitter.com/cjncjpUWai Princess Eugenie Source (@SourceEugenie) February 5, 2021 The Princess said: Seventeen years ago, 21 Chinese undocumented immigrant workers were drowned by a rising tide after picking cockles off the Lancashire coast. “Although their story is so tragic, it really isn’t unique and it’s something that happens in modern slavery and has only gotten worse in recent years. The number of victims of forced labor is estimated at 24.9 million worldwide. “ De Boinville added: “Please join us in remembering this today.”







