Designer Harris Reed: “How are we still outraged that I put Harry Styles in a dress?” | Fashion

Before anyone heard of designer Harris Reed, they had seen his costume in Vogue. Or was it a dress?

A bespoke suit with point shoulders attached to a hoop skirt draped in hot pink satin tulle and tinsel garlands, it was worn in the December issue of magazines not by a Hollywood starlet, but by a popstar: Harry Styles. No doubt it was both.

Reed, who crafted the outfit in six days using Venetian wool, duchess satin and a glue gun, describes it as an exact juxtaposition of a suit and a dress. Within hours of publishing the magazines, he had become a symbol that far transcended his parts. For some, it was a referendum on outdated gender norms. For those who were attached to the binary, it was a sign of the road traveled. Republican brand Candace Owens tweeted a call to bring back manly men. For an entire day it was the headlines.

Designer Harris Reed, who has become famous since graduating last June. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole / Getty / Gay Times

I knew there would be a controversy that the magazine was coming out of in Trumps America, you know? Reed said, at zoom speed. But when Anna [Wintour] asked me to do this look for Harry, I was just taking an ironic stance on people asking me to explain the fluidity. I was not surprised, but also how are we still outraged by a man in a robe in 2021 ?.

Speaking from a London hotel suite, which doubles as a studio, her gender-neutral collection will be showcased ahead of the London Fashion Week premiere, which begins on February 19. Except that there is no fashion week, everything is online and, strictly speaking, it is off schedule; to be eligible, you must be supplied by eight different outlets. Reed, who only graduated in the summer, is supplied by two. I really felt like I was being taught how to produce stuff, so it was my choice, he said. The last fashion weeks before that seemed to focus on numbers.

If the pandemic has called into question the type of items designers make, masks and gloves have become the new bags and shoes, Reed has gone further and will not sell anything from the collection. It was just weird in a pandemic, he says.

Reed is 24 and is fluid. Until last week, he identified himself as them / them. At that point, I didn’t feel like a man or a woman, but I started to feel confined. And so he came back to him / her.

Styles were a face of gender neutrality long before Vogue came out, but it was arguably his collaboration with labels like Reeds that put that front and center. With her pearl earrings and Thin White Duke flares, Styles is a muse of women’s clothing, a Gucci model that looks at the blurred lines between feminine and masculine. I strive for beauty in fluidity and Harry really understands how restrictive sex can be, Reed says.

Probably the most famous graduate of the Central Saint Martins pandemic, he completed his degree in June between making smoking jackets for Styless’s world tour, working for Gucci, and dressing the pop stars in his white suits (Solange ), hats (Selena Gomez) and platforms (Miley Cyrus).

One of Harris Reeds’ creations for his graduation show at Central Saint Martins.

Like most students whose degrees have been shattered by the sudden campus closures, those studying fashion have the added inconvenience of having to produce real things for their shows without facilities. Reed modeled in his own show, used a 20 iron and Singer Argos sewing machine, glue from the hardware store he lives above, and a foam mannequin found near the trash can. Meanwhile, an abandoned pub around the corner let him dye his fabrics in the garden. The final collection, inspired by the Fifth Marquis of Anglesey (aristocrats and eccentrics are common themes in his work), was covered by Vogue. You can be resourceful, but I always say to future students: defer, defer, defer.

Reed is half English, half Mexican-American. He has dyed red hair down to the waist and is five feet tall before putting on a pair of platform boots of his own design, which he does almost every day. It is extraordinary to look at, as if Giacometti was sculpting Venus. Reed designs yard-wide hats and cheerful one-size-fits-all blouses in taffeta and chiffon, two things he would wear himself. It might seem obvious to a designer, but last week the financial losses of the Victoria Beckham label were blamed precisely that . Reed rolls his eyes. This is stupid. Look, if I can push my so-called outrageous take on people, maybe the department stores are going to get rid of the men’s and women’s locker rooms or start making men’s shoes with height.

Her own scandalous wardrobe swings between occasion and glitzy besides. For work, vintage leopard print silk blouses and black flares. For something like fashion prices, a nude thong and a crystal dress. Her detailed skincare routine includes fresh aloe vera, face rollers and concealer; next week he is also launching a collaboration with MAC Cosmetics. This self-expression comes at a price. I’ve got someone saying the word queer to me two to three times a week on the street and that’s just during a pandemic, he says. Did I have to run in the streets for fear of being harassed? Yes. Is it sad? Yes. Should he stop? Totally.

Harris Reed pictured near the hotel where he works. Mac makeup by Joey Choy Photography: aura Allard-Fleischl

Reed grew up in Arizona. Her mother was a model turned candle holder and perfumer, they sell their candles through her website and her father, a documentary maker. Her childhood was creative, sometimes rarefied, but always piqued by a curiosity for expression through clothing. People would tell me I was gay before they knew what that word really meant. It was Arizona and if you weren’t white and Christian and I was there, nine years old, dressed in a gold cape from a Halloween box.

In true Gen Z style, he was discovered on Instagram by stylist Harry Lambert in 2017. They collaborated on a number of shoots, until Lambert asked him to sketch pieces for a mystery shopper, with references to Mick Jagger and Jimi Hendrix. The plan was for them to meet at an address in West London. Right before the meeting, I was in college, torn to shreds by a teacher, telling me to give up. So I just left and got on the tube, shirtless, in a faux fur jacket and huge silver Balenciaga boots. Reed had an idea that maybe it was Styles, he was one of Lamberts’ clients, but it wasn’t until he saw his name in the lights of the Hammersmith Apollo that he understood why he was there. We hit it off immediately and never looked back, he said. The pair now wear matching large-scale initial rings from Gucci.

Reed had not used a sewing machine before entering Central Saint Martins. If it sounds a bit like stepping into Rada without reading Shakespeare, I’m as happy to frown and drape as I am to pat ducts. But I’ll always use my glue gun, even for Vogue, he says.