Sunny Leone Shows How To Sizzle When We Go Out For A Run And We Take Fashion As An Example

Continuing to evolve as the new trend in the fashion industry through its comfort, style and functionality, the athletic wear market size is expected to reach $ 126.9 billion by 2026. hot spicy look in an orange tracksuit that’s chic and even handy for the pockets.

Taking on social media, the Bollywood actor raised the mercury by showing how to sizzle during a run and that we take fashion cues. The multitude of photos she shared featured her in a Rowan zipper tracksuit from the orange winter collection.

Even as the Covid-19 lockdown broke the back of luxury fashion, athleisure clothing dominated our closets as we settled into comfy outfits while working from home and even partying indoors with inmates. Sunnys fashion inspiration came just at the right time as this urban fashion movement gained popularity.

Pairing the zipper with a white sports bra, Sunny flaunted toned abs and completed her sporty look with a pair of white sneakers. Pulling her hair up into a half ponytail, the diva accessorized her look with a pair of tinted tan sunglasses and an orange umbrella that matched her outfit.

Dressed in a shade of coral lipstick, Sunny posed against the backdrop of a garden on the sets of Splitsvilla and took some candid poses for the camera. She captioned the photos, Happy Valentine’s Day to all (sic).

The Sunnys tracksuit is credited to Indian fashion label Closet Hues which boasts a wide range of women’s clothing that matches the chic and fabulous vibe of the millennial. The tracksuit originally costs 2,199 on their website.

Sunny Leones Tracksuit by Closet Hues (closethues.com)

The sunglasses were from Bellofox, Sunny Leone was designed by the famous designer and stylist Hitendra Kapopara.

