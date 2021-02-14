Keegan a really special man

Nedum Onuoha spoke about the lasting impact of Kevin Keegan on his career.

Keegan, who turns 70 today, was City Manager between 2001-05, a period that saw us win promotion to the Premier League in a wonderful way before consolidating into the top flight after years. of yo-yoing.

It was a momentous phase in club history as Keegan raised expectations and dramatically improved the quality of our team.

He made his debut at Onuoha and the former City defender said Keegan was the first coach to encourage him to adopt a modern ball game.

He was really special, Onuoha said on our Weren’t really here live match show.

It provided me with my beginnings. I was 17 and he wanted me to join his team. He knew I was not going to move Sylvain Distin or Richard Dunne. I had to work on areas of my game.

But he still trusted me to go to the side and played me right back next to those two. He said, “You should learn from these two.”

He made such a great effort with everyone on this team. We had guys from the academy and he was great with them. And, like I said, he was great with me.

There is a specific story that I remember. We were playing a pre-season game, I was playing the center-back, the ball went down into the channel and I ran to get it.

I had a striker on my back and I just rolled the ball out of the play, they threw and we continued to play.

After the match he came up to me and said: Come on, my son. I want the best for you. In those moments, I want you to collect the ball and roll it towards the keeper who will then start the next attack. He was the first manager to say this.

At the time, the city’s academy did not have a complete philosophy of the ball game. He showed me the importance of showing personality and character on the pitch by trying to do things right.

This story is from 17 years ago, but I remember thinking, ‘Kevin Keegans just told me something about how he thinks I’m a really good player and that I could do it and become again better. He gave me the chance and here I am years later.

Cities focus under Keegan on attacking, often employing two playmakers and two attackers on the same side.

The 2001-02 season saw us score 108 league goals as Keegan brought us back to the Premier League the first time around.

And the following season, we signed Nicolas Anelka and Peter Schmeichel, finishing ninth and qualifying for Europe under fair play rules.

Perhaps the most defining game of the Keegan era was the FA Cup classic against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in 2004 when City came back from 3-0 to win 4-3, as they were reduced. to ten men.

Onuoha describes working with Keegan as “an honor” and says being involved in a team with such dedication to attack was the best possible environment for a young player learning his craft.

I really feel honored to have been led by him, he said.

The style of play he put in when we came out of the league and then we were in the Premier League under him, that’s not normal. It was truly a blessing to see that.

For me, having been a supporter and seeing it and then having the chance to play in this system, I’m so lucky.

