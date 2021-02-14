Casually dressed canucks smother the flames on Saturday

How a Squidward hoodie, plaid shirts and work boots helped the Canucks break their six-game losing streak.

The Canucks were relaxed off the ice on Saturday, which apparently helped them be less relaxed on the ice.

NHL teams are generally all business when they come to the rink on game day, wearing jackets and ties as soon as they are at junior hockey. On Saturday, however, the Canucks dodged combinations when they arrived at Rogers Arena to face the Calgary Flames.

Instead, the Canucks wore whatever they wanted, which meant a lot of jeans, a fair amount of checks, and hoodies for Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson. Boeser showed his Gen Z bona fides with his Squidward hoodie, while Pettersson went vintage with AC / DC.

Hockey players, like the criminals that Batman faces, are a superstitious bunch. The pre-game clothing change was followed by the Canucks breaking their losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Flames where they edged their opponents by a whopping 46-19 margin. the error, “post hoc ergo propter hoc”, which translates to “after this, therefore because of that”.

“I hope so,” Quinn Hughes said, leaning over the microphones excitedly when asked if they would continue to dress casually on game days. “I think we had a lot of fun with it – I know I did, that’s for sure – and I think that’s maybe the most promising thing that comes out of this win. It’s pretty cool to just put on a jacket and come to the rink.

Hughes suggested that casual wear carried some responsibility for their improved play.

“I think we just do more games, we play more confident, we have more fun,” he says. “To put the clothes back on, I think we’re just trying to have fun as a group again. I think it helped.

It might sound silly, but a lot of professional sport is mental. Yogi Berra once said: “Baseball is 90% mental. The other half is physical.

Dressing differently may have helped the Canucks relax before this game very well and play with more confidence and ease. Just changing the routine that had resulted in a six-game losing streak could have changed their mentality and pulled them out of a rut.

“When you’re in a skid like this, sometimes it’s hard to maintain that positivity on the ice,” Thatcher Demko said. “I think our group did a good job last week here coming together and trying to stay positive, bringing fun to the rink.

So maybe the clothes helped. Or maybe not. After all, the Canucks had played much better in their last two games before that, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 32-19 and spicing up Jacob Markstrom with 34 shots two nights earlier against the Flames. Maybe that victory was already underway and the change of outfit had little to no influence.

Because it’s hockey, they couldn’t give up the dress code without some cheesy reason to do so.

“We made sure we all had to wear work boots at the entrance to the rink,” said Tyler Myers. “I think it showed on the ice that we were ready to work.

Frankly, I’m surprised they didn’t have to bring a metal lunch bucket and wear blue collar shirts too. So, it wasn’t exactly a complete rejection of a dress code, just a slightly more relaxed dress code. In addition, some players have broadened the definition of “work boots” if you review images.

There is a saying that applies to this situation: it’s not stupid if it works.

One of the good things about the change is that it was clearly led by the players, who obviously kept their coaches in the dark about the plan.

“To be honest, I didn’t know,” said head coach Travis Green. “I found out while watching Hockey Night in Canada, I saw some of the pictures of our guys coming in. I liked! They would have had my blessing on it. I think the coaches may have to participate now as well.

I can’t fault any of their fashion choices. Since coming down from a cold, I work from home rather than the rink, which meant I was in my most comfortable sweatpants when I watched this game.

The Canucks were completely dominant early in the game, beating the Flames 10-0 in the first ten minutes and 20-4 in the first period. It was beautiful: they smothered the flames like baking soda on a grease fire, making the neutral zone a quagmire for the Flames to escape. There was just one problem: they couldn’t get Jacob Markstrom’s puck through.

With that kind of a start, it might have been easy for the frustration to set in and Green knew it. “It’s a fear as a coach, because you know you are playing well and you know your team wants to win badly,” he said. “I give our guys credit tonight they really stuck with it and didn’t deviate from the way we wanted to play the game. I think we have problems when we start to force too many sets.

The Canucks didn’t force the games; they just played games. Nils Höglander was his usual, sneaky game, running through the attacking zone to create scoring chances, but others also stepped into the act, such as Nate Schmidt, who showed enormous confidence at the blue line to strip Matthew Tkachuk off his clothes. , thus rendering him powerless. As Mark Twain once said, “Clothes make a man. Naked people have little or no influence in society. “

Despite Schmidt’s best efforts, however, Höglander still reigns as the Most Shifting Canuck. He nearly hit the winning goal in the third period with a nifty slalom around the Flames after Tanner Pearson created a turnover. Höglander used the threat of a back pass to Bo Horvat to get around the defense and struck a backhand from the post.

Quinn Hughes finally solved Markstrom halfway through the game. It was a brilliant individual effort, as he stepped up to pick up a pass from Sean Monahan to Johnny Gaudreau, playing 2 on 1 with Elias Pettersson. Hughes faked the pass with the conviction of a Shakespearean actor, then snatched a shot from the post and entered.

It was such a good fake pass that Hughes even got it wrong. “I think Marky thought I was going to be successful – I think I I thought I was going to pull it off – and the D took it, so I just pulled it, ”Hughes said.

Equally impressive was the daring read of hiding on the blue line instead of retreating into the neutral zone as the Flames began their escape. “I saw Monahan passing that puck and he wasn’t looking at me and Johnny was looking at Monahan, so I knew I could sneak up on Johnny,” Hughes said. “He had no idea I was there. Everyone was going north and Petey and I were the only ones left. It worked.

The Flames tied the game a little over a minute later despite the overwhelming 32-8 shooting differential. It came from one of the Canucks’ rare turnovers and defensive breakdowns in their own zone as JT Miller’s pass was out of Pettersson’s reach leading to a scramble. Pettersson fell onto the ice while trying to get the puck out of the area and Miller and Boeser didn’t read that one of them had to take Pettersson’s man, Sam Bennett, who entered the high lunge without opposition and beat Thatcher Demko on the tackle. side.

That’s all the Flames were able to overcome Demko, who only had to deal with 19 shots. He was always excellent when called upon, but it was easy to see how better the Canucks were defensively in front of him. It was as if the Canucks had suddenly discovered the structure, as if the tusk was some complicated IKEA piece of furniture that they previously assembled without reading the instructions.

“Huge improvements, for sure,” Demko said. “I can’t say enough about the commitment to the D side that we have seen in the last few games here… Great job tonight – everyone watching the game saw it – our D core did a great job. work and our attackers too, coming back and helping, making sure they were well covered, and so our D can have good gaps.

As part of the defensive set, the penalty kill shone like a diamond and was just as hard for the Flames to crack. They managed just one shot on goal in three power games.

Speaking of defense, it was Olli Juolevi’s best game. Shooting attempts were 24-10 for the 5-5 Canucks as he was on the ice and passing with fantastic confidence. He also showed a physical advantage, leveling Tkachuk after the Flames winger ejected his skate a moment earlier.