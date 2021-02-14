Canucks casually beat Flames 3-1 to end an endless losing streak





Our precious Vancouver Canucks were in dire need of a win over the Calgary Flames, and they weren’t trying to hide it. The Canucks ran the show in the first period but couldn’t beat their own former goaltender Jacob Markstrom of Calgary until Quinn Hughes pulled off some Rambo maneuvers in the second. Less than a minute later, Sam Bennett’s shot from the slot beat Thatcher Demko to restore the tie. With just five minutes to go, Elias Pettersson finally put Vancouver in the lead by stealing the credit for Tyler Myer’s shot. An empty net from Brandon Sutter made it official: the Canucks ended their losing streak. Canucks win! The scoreboard doesn’t tell that story, but it was the Canucks’ absolute dominance. With all the drama swirling around their front officeI guess I needed a statement game. They got it mostly with overwhelming possession of the puck.

Calgary Lost Center Mikael backlund to a lower body injury in the first half and crosses Elias Lindholm a bit in the second. Lindholm just missed a shift or two, but Backlund didn’t come back.

It's been so long since I had a chance to watch Nate Schmidt play regularly, but I'm not surprised by his role in Vancouver. He's the neutral zone handyman, critically involved in every push into the attacking zone.

play regularly, but I’m not surprised by his role in Vancouver. He’s the neutral zone handyman, critically involved in every push into the attacking zone. All of that offense didn’t really pay off, and the Canucks only broke through when faced with a new face. Quinn Hughes stole a puck, faked a pass, then unleashed hell on Markstrom. Amazing game. Hughes cheated on everyone except our cameraman on this! pic.twitter.com/ahKokBQAXB Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 14, 2021 Then again, Sam Bennett’s goal only came on Calgary’s eighth shot, underscoring how one-sided this game was – and how desperate Vancouver looked throughout the game.

All that dominance eventually paid off with Myers’ goal. The NHL calls it a Pettersson goal, but I’m sure it’s Myers’ goal.

In order to shake up their losing streak, the Canucks decided not to dress today. It worked, and now they’ll never dress again. From the shadows, Brian Burke smiles. pettersson timeline cleanup challenge pic.twitter.com/DhtJB4AwoQ Vanessa Jang (@vanessajang) February 14, 2021 No Joe B for obvious reasons, but here is this guy combination. Whoever he is. Quick Thoughts: Beagle almost got a shorty. Canadian television drama seems wrong to me. I don’t think I like the Tkachuks. Welp. It was fun. Happy Valentine day. Canucks vs Flames RMNB coverage Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet







