Things to do at home





Here’s a sample of the week’s events and how to log in (all hours are in the East). Note that events are subject to change after posting. Monday Listen to a conversation between authors Russell Banks, Major Jackson and Alice McDermott, as part of Write America, a reading series created by writer Roger Rosenblatt and hosted by Book Review, a bookstore in Huntington, NY Writers will read excerpts from their work and discuss the role that literature can play in healing divided communities. This event is free. When 7 p.m. Or bookrevue.com/write-america-banks-jackson-mcdermott Celebrate the life and legacy of Abraham Lincolns this presidents day with a series of family events Chicago History Museum. Kids ages 6 and up are encouraged to take a virtual tour of Chicago seen through Lincolns’ eyes, design a campaign poster, and even connect to a virtual hangout with the former president, who is played by the actor. Kevin J. Wood. This event is free and donations are encouraged.

When 12 h 00 Or chicagohistory.org/event/virtual-presidents-day-2021 Tuesday Listen to Susan Soon He Stantons Today Is My Birthday, a comedy about a 29-year-old girl returning from Manhattan, Hawaii and the loneliness she faces. Directed by Lily Tung Crystal and starring Katie Bradley, the play focuses on finding connections, even through isolation. Tickets for this event, which is pre-recorded and produced by Mu Theater with the support of East West players, are need-based and can be purchased for as little as $ 5. When On request until February 21 Or theatremu.org/today-is-my-birthday Wednesday Join Kelly McMasters, Professor at Hofstra University, to a conversation with Jia Tolentino, author of the Trick Mirror essay collection and editor of The New Yorker. Ms. Tolentino will discuss her past and current work and also answer questions from viewers. This event is free, but registration is required. Attendance is capped at 300.

When 6.30 p.m. Or hofstra.edu/gwgr/ Tune an interview between two members of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. to celebrate Black History Month. Harry Quinton was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the notorious black flying unit, and served as an aviation mechanic during World War II. He will be interviewed by Howard Baugh, whose father was also a Tuskegee aviator. This event, presented by the Virginia War Memorial, is free, but registration is required. Attendance is limited to 100, but can be streamed live through the memorials Facebook page if the registration exceeds the limit. When 2:00 p.m. Or vawarmemorial.org/events/tuskegeequinton Thursday Watch Nic Brierre Aziz, artist and curator of community engagement for the New Orleans Museum of Art and head of the Haitian cultural heritage collection, in conversation with Jolle Ferly, artist and founder of LArtocarpe, a non-profit organization based in Guadeloupe which promotes contemporary art. Hosted by Grace Aneiza Ali and presented by the Caribbean Cultural Center Institute of the African Diaspora, the the discussion will focus on artistic initiatives which revolve around the French Caribbean and its diaspora and on the work of artists to create spaces and alternative modes of conservation. This event is free to watch. When 18 hours Or The Caribbean Cultural Center Institutes of the African Diaspora Youtube, Instagram and Facebook platforms. Friday Honor the story of seniors who identify as LGBT + with Not another second, an exhibition that explores the lives of 12 people, the discrimination they suffered, and the courage and resilience they demonstrated. The individuals, including a former politician, a Black Panther and an Army veteran, and a participant in the Stonewall uprising, share their stories in a series of portraits and video interviews the photographer has taken. Karsten Thormaehlen in collaboration with WISE and Watermark Retirement Communities. The 12 discuss their experiences and the years they have wasted by hiding part of their identity. This exhibition is free. When Whenever Or notanothersecond.com

Saturday Learn a new Mardi Gras recipe in a kid-friendly cooking class from BLVD Kitchen, a cooking school in Los Angeles. Chef Michal Harris will teach kids ages 5 and up how to make Mardi Gras pancakes and cover the basics like measuring and following a recipe. Adult assistance is recommended for students 8 years of age and under. Tickets are $ 20 and registration ends at 1 p.m. on February 19. When 13 hours Or theblvdkitchen.com/new-classes-page/kidscelebratemardigras Listen to a story narrated by with Gene Tagaban, also known as One Crazy Raven, a storyteller, speaker and mentor who tells traditional Native American tales as well as stories of his own experiences through song, dance and movement. Mr Tagaban will tell his grandmother’s stories during this child-friendly story hour presented by the National Museum of American Indians. This pre-recorded event is free and will be available on request until February. When 11:00 Or youtube.com/user/SmithsonianNMAI Sunday Tune a conversation between artist Ai Weiwei and Yael Lipschutz, curator at Skirball Cultural Center. Mr. Ai and Mr. Lipschutz will discuss Mr. Ais’ views on human rights abuses around the world, as well as Trace, his traveling exhibition which features the portraits of 83 people from over 25 countries, which Mr. Ai and various human rights groups consider themselves to be activists, prisoners of conscience and defenders of freedom of expression. Registration closes at 3 p.m. on February 19. This event is free and pre-registered. When 2:00 p.m. Or skirball.org/programs/words-and-ideas/conversation-ai-weiwei Attend a virtual symposium as part of Fashion in action: dressing for global unrest, a new exhibition of NYU Steinhardts Costume Studies Program. The exhibition and symposium explore how the 2020 Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter protests have changed fashion, including designers using their factories to make personal protective equipment and the symbolism of the clothing worn at protests . The symposium will feature original student research and an opening speech by Korina Emmerich, fashion designer and founder of EMME studio. This event is free. When 10:30 Or fashioninactionexhibition.com/events







