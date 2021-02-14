Valentine’s Day 2021: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: ROMANTIC red dresses to wear tonight

Celebrate this day of love by putting forward your most romantic look. Date or not, no harm in getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day! Here’s all the inspiration you need.

The day of love has arrived! From red roses and chocolates to parties with bae, this day is all about showing affection to your loved one and how much they mean to you. Whether you have a date tonight or not, that shouldn’t stop you from dressing up and looking your best. Here are some red outfits that celebrities have rocked that you can take inspiration from.

Janhvi Kapoor

The diva looked great in a shiny red Sabyasachi bodycon dress she wore for the designer’s runway. We loved the way the fitted midi dress hugs the diva’s body. Minimal gold embroidery on one side, hair styled in romantic waves, dark red lips and nude pumps completed her perfect look for a romantic night out.

Katrina kaif

Bodycon dresses are always a good idea and Katrina Kaif showed us how to kill one. We love how this scarlet red dress showcased Kat’s curves and even sported a plunging neckline. Are you feeling daring? We think this outfit is a bold choice if you want to leave your date in awe!

Sara Ali Khan

Looking like a total bombshell, Sara Ali Khan chose a red mini dress which she sported with bright red stiletto heels. We love the details of this dress – a statement neck, bold shoulders and a plunging neckline for an epic look. Loose curls and red lips were all she needed to complete this look.

Ananya Panday

Want a more fun look? Michael Kors Polka Dot Fit and Flare Dress from Ananya Panday in which she turned! Wear it with red stilettos like Ananya and rosy makeup to complete the look.

Disha patani

Satin gives a luxurious look and a wonderful option for working out tonight. Take inspiration from Disha Patani’s red satin wrap maxi dress for a bold and gorgeous look tonight. Dark red lips and neutral stiletto heels will add a touch of glamor to this outfit.

Deepika padukone

Make sure bae’s eyes don’t leave you tonight by choosing a sparkly red mini dress like Ms. Padukone’s. We love how the strappy number complimented her skin tone and ensured that all eyes were on her! Paired with neutral-toned pumps and her hair pulled back, this dress is perfect for your date tonight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In another satin outfit, Kareena Kapoor left us stunned! Want to show some skin but not overdo it? Choose an asymmetric dress with an asymmetric hem like Kareena did! Tousled locks and a peachy pout are enough to complete your look.

What diva outfit are you inspired by tonight? Comment below and let us know.

