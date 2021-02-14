Online fashion business run by footballer Jesse Lingard ‘demands taxpayer money from staff on leave’

An online fashion company run by Jesse Lingard has reportedly claimed taxpayer money from staff on leave through a state-funded program, despite the footballer making more than 100,000 a week.

The clothing firm, JLingz, sells printed backpacks for 100 people and hoodies for 45 people while employing at least three people, including the West Ham and England midfielder.

It’s described as a “ celebration of ready-to-wear streetwear with limited occasional drops, ” but according to the Sun the brand has already caused losses of up to 250,000.

It has now been alleged that the company claimed taxpayer money through the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Program (CJRS) from staff on leave.

The CJRS, which has been in operation since the first lockdown almost a year ago, is designed to help cash-strapped employers survive the lean months of the pandemic.

An insider claimed Lingard, 28, who owns a 2.8 million home in Cheshire, was unaware of the request for the leave and is now investigating.

“The vacation program was meant to help small businesses, not those started by multimillionaires,” a source said.

MailOnline has contacted a representative of Lingard for comment.

Lingard’s fashion company, JLingz, is one of a series of celebrity businesses that have reportedly claimed money under the state-run leave program.

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall’s Chain Reaction Ltd company reportedly received time off in December for trendy Arbeia bar in South Shields, Tyneside.

Elsewhere, Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd has also reportedly received government support when Donald Trump had an estimated fortune of $ 2 billion.

The former US president, 74, resigned his post as the company director when he entered the White House in January 2017, along with his sons Donald Jnr, 43, and Eric, 37, currently listed as administrators.

It is understood that the seaside resort of Balmedie in Aberdeenshire employed 84 people for a total of 2.1 million in 2019. However, the site was 1.1 million in the red that year.

John Spellar, Labor MP for Warley, said: ‘This amazing move will raise eyebrows.

“ Donald Trump has never wanted to offer a helping hand to workers, but seems very eager to take a document. ”

Singer James Blunt also claimed taxpayer money through the government program for staff on leave when it was worth around $ 14.5 million.

Musician You’re Beautiful, 46, is the sole director of the 25-employee Blunt Trading Ltd advertising company.

He owns the Fox and Pheasant gastro pub in Chelsea, which like all bars is closed under current coronavirus restrictions.

Publicly available documents released in January show that Blunt Trading has some 430,000 current assets.

And the former serviceman who is now also famous for his comebacks on Twitter as his music recently laughed off, claims his music royalties were sold out on the social media site.

A source said: ‘It’s a tough time for a lot of people in many industries, pub and music included.

Pippa Middletons billionaire husband James Matthews (the couple together in St Barts in 2019) and Made in Chelsea star brother Spencer have both demanded taxpayer money from staff on leave.

“Because the names of companies claiming time off are published, people can see surprising companies on the lists.

The government is releasing the names of employers claiming money from the job retention program, but until this month, the amount claimed has not been disclosed.

It is not known how many of the company’s 25 workers were fired and how many were kept in full employment.

Pippa Middleton’s billionaire husband James Matthews and her Made in Chelsea star brother Spencer have both also claimed taxpayer dollars from staff on leave.

Hedge fund boss James, 45, reportedly used government grants to pay the six employees at his Scottish shooting center, Glen Affric.

Younger brother Spencer, 32, worth an estimated 3 million, has laid off staff at his low-alcohol drink start-up, The Clean Liquor Co, established in June 2020.

Representatives for Trump and Thirlwall have been contacted for comment.