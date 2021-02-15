How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson: Want to brighten up the lockdown?

If you’ve walked past a storefront in the past few days, you might have noticed something surprising: vivid colors on the screen. The kind of canary yellow, cerulean blue color that normally makes its appearance around June, as one prepares for the Mediterranean vacation.

Right now, when there is still snow on the ground and no one is traveling further than Tesco, the message is: don’t wait for summer, be bold and be brilliant.

I love bright colors, but I am also wary of them. Bright colors require bright sunshine, don’t they? And ideally a tan if you have pale skin like me.

Then again, I remember in the early 1980s wearing only tropical colors no matter the weather.

Shane Watson takes inspiration from Victoria Beckham (pictured) to embrace this season’s brilliant trend

We wore turquoise slippers, pink jumpsuits and purple shoes. These colors were as normal as indigo denim. And if you dress, you dressed like poet Amanda Gorman did at the Joe Bidens inauguration, in a bright yellow coat and a red headband.

The truth is, we’ve lost the habit of wearing bright colors.

We’ve gotten used to the seasonal cycle of fall undertones, followed by pale blue and dreaded blush, peaking in summer with juicy fruit colors, if we dare. Often times, we don’t.

For most of us, a bright color means a touch of something in an otherwise understated outfit. More and we think we need bags of confidence to take it away and we’re sure bright colors don’t go with anything.

We weren’t going to get over this color block overnight, but now is the time to give it a try. Being locked inside made us want to make the most of our clothes.

I know I ogled a shocking pink cardigan (185, essential-antwerp.com) when this time last year I only had eyes for the navy version.

What our wardrobes need is boldness, a dose of joy and optimism, and that’s what you get with bright colors.

The colors that stood out on the spring / summer catwalks were all pinks and reds. Together they make up the hot fashion jumpsuit Victoria Beckham was recently pictured from head to toe in red and pink, but choose the vibrant colors that suit you.

Brights: the new rules Wear different shades of the same color.

The reds and pinks are fine now.

Start with a shiny top and a shoulder bag.

White makes vivid colors vibrate; black and dusty shades kill them.

And you don’t need to be able to see them from space. It’s the first step to regaining confidence in color: don’t feel like you have to go for dazzling shades, just aim for cleanliness and freshness.

The easiest place to start is with a top. I resurrected a bright blue Me + Em shirt, which goes well with the collar and cuffs that stand out under a pale gray sweater.

Try the indigo silk shirt (125, meandem.com). Me + Em also makes a forget-me-not sweater that works well with ivory jeans or pants. (Warning: putting bright colors next to black or dusty colors will kill their spark.)

J.Crew is still the best place to go for solid sweaters in 19 quirky colors (101, jcrew.com). From there it’s a short step to a hot pink shirt (59, nrbyclothing.com) worn with an ice pink sweater draped around your shoulders (99, nrbyclothing.com) and maybe some Me + Ems nutmeg straight pants. (165, meandem.com).

With a strong color, the number is safe, as long as you follow the color blocking rules: choose a solid color, head-to-toe, or different shades of one color, or no more than two different colors at a time.

For example: wear a cornflower blue wool coat (249) over a turquoise sweater (87.20) which is your two blues with a beige leather skirt (279, all whistles.com). Or put on a purple denim jacket (12.99, zara.com) with the same turquoise sweater and bright blue jeans (50, mango.com). Of course, you can introduce another color, but this method is suitable for months of cooler weather. It’s time to increase it later.

If you prefer to start slowly, there is always the option of a chartreuse shoulder bag (98, boden.co.uk). Worn with a clash top, of course.