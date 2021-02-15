Fashion
Girls’ clothing and men’s jobs
As it has been now widely reportedOn Friday, February 12, 2021, during a school assembly video broadcast to classrooms, the headmaster of Cheltenham Girls High School in Sydney said:
If the students come in mufti for any reason with stringy, tight, revealing shorts and tops, I’ll call your parents to send you home. So please don’t do this girls, don’t spoil it for others, make sure you play by the rules and wear clothes that cover you properly. Please remind the girls that there are male teachers in this school and they also don’t want to watch this, don’t compromise their jobs because you can’t do the right thing. So the girls keep this in mind when we have mufti days.
If I read this in a book on educational practices of the 1960s I would be kidding, but to hear that this was being said to the entire cohort of students at Cheltenham Girls High School is more than concerning.
Adhering to a reasonable school dress code is neither problematic nor incompatible with children’s rights. What is incompatible with children’s rights is telling girls and young women that their adherence to the dress code is vital so as not to jeopardize men’s employment, the basis of this argument being that if girls (some as young as 11) wear thin clothes, this could attract the attention of male teachers who could then get into trouble because they made fun of girls and risk losing their jobs.
Tying what female students wear on days without a uniform to the job security of male teachers is highly problematic, especially since it is the girls’ responsibility to watch their appearance to avoid the gaze of adult teachers. I imagine, and I hope, that there are a lot of male teachers in school who are completely appalled that male teachers are eyeing female students.
The comments of the director, who heads more than 1,260 young women as well as staff, are inconsistent with international standards on children’s rights, especially the rights of girls, contained in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) which Australia (and the Department of Education as a government body) is legally required to join.
The fundamental principles of the CRC are that children have the right to be free from discrimination based on their gender and that public institutions, such as schools, must ensure that the best interests of the child are primary consideration.
The Convention on the Rights of the Child also grants children and young people the right to express their views on all matters affecting them and to listen to them and acted. Above all, it also demands that the education of children be oriented towards the development of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.
The key message conveyed to students did not seem to be focused on the best interests of the students, but rather that the students were responsible for the best interests of male teachers in terms of employment, which is a particular bias that is inconsistent with the responsibilities of students in educational settings.
Women and girls have long been told to avoid the male gaze for a variety of reasons, including not to induce unwanted sexual attention. This comes in many forms: be careful what you wear or you might be assaulted or you asked for it because you were wearing revealing clothes.
The problem with this reflection is that it is upside down; it is incompatible with human rights standards and makes the victim or potential victims the basic solution to combat systemic sexism and address the source of inappropriate behavior directed at children. The Convention on the Rights of the Child also grants children the right to be free from abuse, exploitation and violence, which includes objectifying the bodies of girls and young women.
I suspect that awareness of children’s and women’s rights is well understood in many parts of the school by students, teachers and the community. The student protests that took place at school on Friday demonstrate this. I also suspect that many students are unaware of children’s rights and hearing these messages from the principal can be absorbed without question into the consciousness of girls and young women as another duty they owe to society and to men.
Indeed, it was through my own education at Cheltenham Girls’ High School where I formally learned about women’s rights through the outstanding legal studies that I am so grateful to have received. This experience also sparked in me the desire to become a human rights lawyer and had a transformative impact on my life and career.
There is a wave of anger over the principals’ comments and students are protesting on social media (and at school on Friday) over the comments that have been made and protests are often a symptom of the need for change. .
We hope that in the coming weeks, the school and the Ministry of Education will ask and answer a series of questions: is it necessary to change the culture at school? Are these comments symptomatic of endemic issues of school sexism? Is there a need at school to learn more about girls’ right to be free from discrimination and how to adhere to child rights standards in educational settings? These events should prompt the Ministry of Education to take an in-depth look at how secondary schools promote, protect, and uphold human rights standards under the CRC.
It’s easy to dismiss student protests as unfounded and hysterical, but dismissing student concerns will ignite and worsen the situation and prevent advancing girls’ education.
This is an opportunity for the education ministry and principal to expand their understanding of children’s rights in educational contexts and truly listen to students who demand better as is their right.
