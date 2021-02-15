Melbourne names new fashion leader





The Melbourne Fashion Festival will appoint Launa Inman as the new President of the Festival, effective May 19, 2021. The Melbourne Fashion Festivals Board of Directors and Festival team pay tribute to outgoing President David Briskin, who will step down after this year’s festival after a four-year term. He will remain on the Board of Directors, a position he has held since 2012. Briskin welcomed Inman to the new role. I am delighted to welcome Ms Inman as the next President of the Melbourne Fashion Festival, she is one of Australia’s most accomplished business leaders and her determination and drive has led her to lead a number of iconic Australian companies. “I also want to thank the Festival Board and Team, the Government of Victoria, our sponsors and all of our great stakeholders, industry participants and consumers – past and present – who have made the festival what it is. ‘it is today. “I look forward to remaining on the Board of Directors and continuing to contribute to the future success of the festivals. Inman has been a board member of the Melbourne Fashion Festival for 11 years. She has held several leadership roles during her prolific retail career, including MD for seven years at Target Australia, MD of Officeworks and CEO and MD of Billabong International. In 2003, Inman received the Telstra Australian Businesswoman of the Year award in recognition of her business accomplishments and in 2012/2013 she was one of only six female CEOs of the ASX 200. She also received the Sir Charles McGrath Award for her significant contribution to the field of marketing in 2015. Inman said she looks forward to the new role. “It is an extraordinary honor to have had this opportunity and I would like to especially thank Mr. Briskin for his dedication and leadership of what is arguably Australia’s biggest fashion event. The Festival has obtained exceptional results and its relevance in the industry, the stability of its stakeholders and its financial performance make it an essential commercial reference. I am excited about the opportunity, as President, to lead the Festival into its next evolution of success, alongside its dedicated Board of Directors and team.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos