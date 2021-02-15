PHOTOS: MMIW organizers face freezing temperatures during shortened rally

BEMIDJI – Despite freezing temperatures, the organizers of the March of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women of Bemidji still held their fifth annual event on Sunday.

Others joined them and around 30 people held signs and red dresses along the Paul Bunyan promenade from noon to 12:30 p.m. to draw attention to the disproportionate amount of violence perpetrated against Indigenous women. .

The rally was originally scheduled to last two hours. Other events commemorating and raising awareness of MMIW’s issues have always taken place online.

Local MMIW movement coordinator Tamika-Jo Andy said the group of six organizers who organized the march over the past five years held a series of webinars over the previous week, hoping to fill the void usually filled by speakers and community discussions during the walk event.

Andy also called on the allies to join us and show their support in the Bemidji area when she spoke with the pioneer last week.





If business owners or people who just want to support the MMIW and raise awareness, they could hang a red dress in their window, in their backyard, near their door frames, so the community can see they are supporting MMIW and they are trying to figure it out. what it is and how Bemidji is affected, she says. It is really important to have allies in the Bemidji community who show their support for this issue because we all have a role to play in making this place a safer place to live for everyone.

A group participating in the gathering of missing and murdered Indigenous women wait to cross the Paul Bunyan promenade on Sunday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

A family hold signs along the Paul Bunyan promenade during the gathering of missing and murdered Indigenous women on Sunday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Participants in the gathering of missing and murdered Indigenous women hold a sign during an abbreviated version of the event on Sunday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)