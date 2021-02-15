The 2021 Women’s WorldTour kits, ranked

A few weeks ago, Iain Treloar ranked the 2021 Men’s WorldTour kits. As the start of the women’s road season approaches, it’s time to take a look at the best and worst of the 2021 Women’s WorldTour kits. D agree with our assessment? To disagree? Let us know in the comments below!

The podium

3. Trek-Segafredo

For 2021, Trek-Segafredo took their already popular 2020 jersey and brightened up the blue (daba-de-daba-da). Instead of white sleeves, they made the sleeves navy blue, to match the men’s team. The navy blue sleeves contrast well with the baby blue jersey and navy blue bibs.

Last year the reason Trek-Segafredo missed out on a podium spot was the stripes which are still slightly questionable, but in fact with the switch to a light blue background the stomach stripes look a lot less out of place. .

Something that Trek-Segafredo continues to do better than most are the kits of its national champions. Elisa Longo Borghini, Audrey Cordon Ragot, Amalie Dideriksen (ITT) and Ruth Winder can wear these flag jerseys with pride.

2. Canyon-SRAM

In 2020, Canyon-SRAM secured the first step in our final ranking of kits with extraordinary galaxy vibrations. This year, they’ve taken the rabbit hole even further, adding more colors and more stars.

Obviously, the 2020 kit worked for the team and for Rapha. After all, isn’t it the point of a clothing sponsorship to sell clothes? And with last year’s success, the team behind the team has given the 2021 outfit even more personality.

The result is a dreamy combination of stars and paint splashes on a deep purple canvas. It’s kind of like the older, more socialite sister of 2020 design.

The kit makes me feel that we are united. I’m so proud to be a part of it, Elise Chabbey pic.twitter.com/GbziNKDmtn CANYON // SRAM Racing (@WMNcycling) January 22, 2021

In case you didn’t think it was possible to surpass the Trek-Segafredo national champion jersey, indulge yourself in the Swiss national champion jersey by Elise Chabbey …

I really love the design and think this is the most beautiful swiss jersey ever! Elise Chabbey. When the Swiss Cycling Federation allows the Rapha team and designers to extend the creative work of @Doaly and @ angt34 from team design to national champion jersey. It happens pic.twitter.com/v9zlAqX5Dn CANYON // SRAM Racing (@WMNcycling) January 29, 2021

1. Liv Racing

There is a strange aversion to femininity manifested in women’s sport. Some women see flowers on a pink kit and are offended that clothing manufacturers dare to think that women might just want flowers and bright colors. Other women revel in being able to express their femininity while being athletic. In 2013, Specialized Lululemon made a Giro Rosa special edition kit which was covered with colorful flowers. It was one of the finest female team kits ever made.

Now that’s not something every team can pull off, and if every team started throwing flowers at their kits it would be a different story, but Liv Racing nailed it with this flowery purple 2021 kit. Flowers don’t cover the entire jersey and bibs, and the contrast of purple flowers and black makes this design girly, but eerily subtle.

This look won’t be everyone’s favorite, but Liv Racing deserves a huge high-five for recognizing that some women just want to wear flowers. Some women want to wear mascara when they run or roll. Some women want the world to know that they are indeed women, that they are also professional athletes.

Women should be allowed to be feminine and badass at the same time, and this kit is a great representation of that. This may not be the intention behind this design, but this is how it was interpreted by this author.

Let’s take a closer look at our new kit!#LivRacing pic.twitter.com/URYLjUjYCV Liv Racing (@LivRacingWT) January 7, 2021

As well

FDJ New Aquitaine Futuroscope

Futuroscope FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine has made good kits in the past, and 2019 and 2020 have been good years. This year, the French team opted for a darker blue for their bibs and said goodbye to the blue and red design on the front of the jersey. They left the marks on the back pocket, which will unfortunately be covered by the race numbers.

Either way, this light high / dark low combo is a classic and the Futuroscope FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine did a good job with it.

Al BTC Ljubljana

Immediate thought when seeing the original rendering: No. You do too much, do less.

But in fact, upon reflection, this neon concoction isn’t the worst version of the Al kit, which has been nothing if not visible over the years. At least this year, they’ve left out the weird bubbles and vibes of the Hawaiian shirt.

At the very least, we’ll be able to see Al BTC Ljubljana come a mile away, which is a lot more than we can say of a handful of jerseys below. Bonus points to stand out and be different.

The ‘meh’ and ‘nah’

SD Worx

Black bibs and a multi-colored jersey are almost always a safe option, so while the SD Worx kit isn’t anything fancy, it’s fine. Could they have done something more? Probably! Is it better than the absolute Boels-Dolmans disaster in 2020? Absolutely!

Bonus: Their National, Olympic and World Champions look great in White / Black / Flag.

Movistar

The Movistar kit has not changed from 2020, i.e. there is still a lot of blue left. Overall the kit is not bad. It looks a lot better in person; the problem is that most people see it on the internet or on TV where it is harder to see the small details.

At least Annemiek van Vleuten has a European champion jersey to add some visual flair and help her stand out in the field (or ahead of it).

BikeExchange

One of the most disappointing developments of the season so far is the current situation with the Team BikeExchange kit. With the name Mitchelton-Scott behind them, the world was their oyster. They could have gone either way with their 2021 kit, and almost anything would have been a step forward from the past two years.

The Celestial adds a little something, but other than that, it’s just a white and black version of their previous black and neon.

On the bright side, BikeExchange’s commitment to matching the bike to the kit gets plenty of notes. Never again should a team wear yellow and black and ride a heavenly bike.

DSM

Similar to BikeExchange, DSM (formerly Sunweb) could have done so much with their 2021 kit design. And like BikeExchange, they decided to do a lot of the same old same old.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and DSM looks a lot like old Team Sky. Minus 5 points for not being original.

Did you know that our new running clothes consist of three ranges: Winter, Summer, Aero. The collection will be updated every year guaranteeing constant innovation with the latest technologies to optimize and develop the fit, comfort and aerodynamics of the kit!#KeepChallenging pic.twitter.com/V0AWRQxEve DSM Team (@TeamDSM) January 30, 2021

Plus 10 points for this paint job.

Shine We are delighted to take our @bikeonscott Addict RC bikes for a ride#KeepChallenging #BluePrecision pic.twitter.com/Y9XGrckS1E DSM Team (@TeamDSM) January 2, 2021

The UCI continental teams that caused a sensation

Jumbo-Visma

With the rise of the Jumbo-Visma men’s team, it’s exciting to see them start a women’s team this season. As a first year team, they cannot directly access a WorldTour license, but with the roster they signed, their UCI Continental status will not hold them back.

The kit itself isn’t the most innovative or as eye-catching as others, but few other teams have used Jumbo-Visma’s color combinations, making it easy to spot. Bonus: they’re not riding heavenly-colored bikes this year!

Ready for the race! The first training camp is over and were ready to kick off the new season! View our race program and more on our platform https://t.co/FTin9HDE2G pic.twitter.com/l6O71AItK5 Jumbo-Visma Women Team (@JumboVismaWomen) February 4, 2021

Also … the yellow and black combined with the hexagonal pattern is an explosion of covered honey past.

Massi Tactic

The Spanish continental team of the UCI Massi-Tactic has offered a fabulous kit every year since the team started in 2019. 2021 is no exception.

Roxsolt Liv

Hands down the best kit in the world. Don’t @ me.

The use of multi-color while being super simple. It really is the best of the best.

Final thoughts

Sadly, Parkhotel Valkenburg has yet to reveal its 2021 kit, but judging by The previous years, it will be a good one.

Between Movistar, Trek-Segafredo and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, there are far too many dark blue bottoms and light blue tops in the peloton this year. How entertaining would it be if each team just had to pull a color scheme out of a hat and design their kits around that? This way we could get a wide variety of colors represented in the helicopter shots and easily spot which team is in which breakaway.