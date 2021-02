Tadashi Shoji chooses shimmering metals at Virtual New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Tadashi Shoji turned to armor-inspired metals and embellishments for his Fall / Winter 2021 designs on Sunday, showcasing a range of elaborate and shiny dresses on the first day of a virtual Fashion Week in New York . FILE PHOTO: Designer Tadashi Shoji appears on the catwalk after showing off his collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, United States, February 7, 2019. REUTERS / Mike Segar In a pre-recorded video, the American designer, known for his evening dresses, showed off bodycon dresses adorned with fringed sleeves, puffed shoulders, sequins or lace details. The mannequins stood against a fire-lit sky and atop a pile of old furniture – including a piano, chandelier and bed frame – in the video, with smoke occasionally underneath. With COVID-19 restrictions canceling the usual runway shows, designers have had to rethink how they present the collections. New York Fashion Week February 14-18: The Shows is a mostly virtual event, with most brands sharing videos of their latest designs and very few hosting live social distancing shows. The past year has challenged us in ways we could never have imagined. No one escaped unaffected. We strive for security. We are forced to call on our strength every day, Shoji said in the show’s notes. This season, I wanted to design pieces that inspire a sense of protection, a collection that reflects our strength – strength so palpable you could hit your fingers on it, and it would sound like steel. There were velvet dresses with floral patterns, as well as a black pantsuit and a velvet jumpsuit. Evening gowns were draped, had glittering embellishments, or stood off the shoulder. There was also a small selection of jacquard ball gowns. Shoji chooses a primarily bronze, dark brown, red, orange, steel and midnight blue palette. Other designers showing off their designs at New York Fashion Week include Badgley Mischka, The Blonds, and Jason Wu. Reporting by Alicia Powell and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Edited by Richard Chang

