Champion cyclist George Bennett is delighted to wear the national jersey on the world stage
JOHN COWPLAND / PHOTOSPORT
George Bennett stands on the podium after winning the men’s road race at the National Championship.
A jubilant George Bennett will return to Europe this week as New Zealand champion for the first time in his professional cycling career.
And the Jumbo-Visma rider said he is already looking forward to wearing the national jersey in his first WorldTour race of the year, in Paris-Nice in France on May 7.
It’s really special, it’s something that accompanies you all year round. In fact, it’s probably the only victory you see evidence of every day of the year, he said.
SKY SPORT
Jumbo-Visma rider George Bennett returns home to win the first national championship.
Bennett won the elite men’s road race at the Cambridge National Championships on Sunday in spectacular fashion, dropping three runners with eight kilometers to go solo to the finish line.
It was a long-awaited victory for the 30-year-old after finishing second behind Shane Archbold last year and Hayden Roulston in 2013.
While he may rank below his 2017 Tour of California and 2020 Gran Piemonte triumphs, Bennett said his first national title was special in a different way.
Yes, it’s not one of those other races, but the price that goes with it is really special, he says.
It’s just different. It’s cool and special in its own way, having the jersey and being here with a bunch of cool people in front of a New Zealand crowd.
Bennett was greeted at the finish line by his partner Caitlin Fielder, who kicked off an exceptional weekend for the couple by winning the Tarawera Ultramarathon on Saturday.
He spent the evening celebrating with his Nelson-based support team, many of whom were there when his bike journey began as a teenager in the Tasman Wheelers.
It’s a great way out because I was starting to think I wasn’t going to win one, Bennett said.
I thought today was going to be written off too after about 50 kilometers, I certainly didn’t have the shape I had last year, but somehow it worked.
We were in such a bad situation 50 km away, it couldn’t have been worse, but we pulled it out of the ashes.
Bennett is due to return to Europe on Tuesday and will head straight to a training camp in Tenerife, Spain before launching his preparations for the Giro d’Italia in Paris-Nice, where he will debut the national jersey.
He said it was the idea of wearing the silver fern that pushed him to the finish line on Sunday.
I just kept going and kept going until finally no one came with me. I have been trying this title for 10 years.
I always wanted to win the jersey and being able to wear it with my team all year round on the WorldTour is so special.
