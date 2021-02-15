Sco Jenkins Wins First Head Coaching Concert in Exciting Way | Sports

For the state of Oklahoma it was a historic snow day, but for Scoville Jenkins it was a historic day for him as a head coach interm.
The Cowboy tennis team won an exciting 4-3, with Matej Vocel coming in with the winning point against Maxim Verboven.
The Cowboys were leading 2-3 in point, but when Mathieu Scaglia beat Adrien Burdet the game was tossed to 3.
Vocel would be in an intense battle with Verboven, and both teams were eagerly awaiting a winner. When Vocel made the winning point, the team piled up all over him.
The victory was crowned with a word.
Resilience, Jenkins said.
Jenkins didn’t even begin to understand what he had just gone through under her guidance.
It’s not even really swallowed up yet, honestly, Jenkins said. This match was so crazy. We were just down the whole time until Matej and Mathieu played their game when they both were, that’s when they just turned and they really stepped up.
Despite having the advantage, Jenkins said there were two-way scores throughout the singles matches.
We were beaten pretty well in short six, we were beaten pretty well in short two, ”Jenkins said. We beat them well on the fourth court. We were beaten pretty decently on court three, and I was really glad these guys knew the game was coming to them. The thing I said (Scaglia) was to stay resilient.
Just stay in it, don’t put it on yourself, and he rose to the challenge.
The Cowboys knew Arkansas would bring whatever they had.
The plan: When in doubt, just focus on preparing for the game.
The most important thing I just told them was just to focus on what you did in practice, Jenkins said. We haven’t played a game in a month so you will be nervous, you will be anxious but rely on what you did this week in practice.
Virginia Tech transfer Henrik Korsgaard has already had the chance to see sweeping changes as a new member of the Cowboys. He also said he started a great relationship with Jenkins every time he was recruited.
I knew Sco, he looked very, very nice and I liked him a lot, Korsgaard said.
Although he scored the victory in a dramatic fashion, Vocel was not too impressed with how he performed in the match.
I didn’t feel good today, Vocel said. It was my first game after a long time after COVID and all so it was a little tough and I feel like in the end the guys helped me and gave me energy , and I used it.
Jenkins knew these guys fought in a tough spot.
Arkansas came in 6-1, having more regular season experience, but that didn’t stop the Cowboys.
They’ve struggled through a lot of adversity and they just enjoyed the moment, Jenkins said. I’m really proud of these guys, and Arkansas gave us everything they had and they played well, and it was really good to see these guys step up like that.
Jenkins said it was up to the team to see they were excellent, but like Vocel, he agreed the team could have played better.
But he appreciated that the team remains united throughout the match.
We can certainly play really well, but you see what happens when you play together, play with heart, are competitive, stick with it, and you show so much what you can do, said Jenkins. You can win heart alone. So, hopefully these guys can see this.
