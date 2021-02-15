5 Thai fashion designers dress up their muse for Valentine’s Day





The Thai fashion scene in the spotlight since 1999, designers Saxit Pisalasupongs and Tube Gallery by Phisit Jongnarangsin are known for their extravagant designs with a strong emphasis on the dramatic. “Coming from a performing arts background, I think a lot of our work has a theatrical aspect, something that captivates,” Saxit says with a laugh. That said, their collections also include practical outfits that are easy to wear and while most will be familiar with the more conceptual and avant-garde forms of the brand, for this Valentine’s Day, the two designers have chosen a more casual look for their muse. . , Pattree Bhakdibutr, Founder of the Erb Skin Care and Spa Line. “We chose this outfit with the character of Pattree in mind and realistically, if she were to go on a Valentine’s Day date with her husband Apichai, anything too over the top just wouldn’t do,” saxit said. “With that in mind, we chose a dress from our latest collaboration with internationally renowned contemporary Belgian painter Christian Develter, who showcased his art in the form of graphics and patterns for our designs. Simple yet elegant, the dress sports a sexy lipstick print as a sassy statement. “Pattree is the perfect muse for our brand because in many ways it symbolizes what we stand for,” says Phisit. “She is a strong and hardworking woman with a unique charm – a true representation of Asian beauty.” Throughout its existence, Tube Gallery has enjoyed a fashion followed around the world. Going forward, the two designers hope to expand this follow-up with head-turning pieces presented by Pattree.

Founded in 2010 by Pang Aurapraphan and Teerut Wongwatansin, the minimalist but avant-garde feminine style of Vickteerut has become a favorite of many fashion aficionados. Its distinguished geometric fit and futuristic aesthetic make it a distinct hallmark of the local couture scene. For Pang, sensuality comes in many forms. Long flowing glamorous dresses are often associated with romance, but Vickteerut challenges it with her daring mix of masculine and feminine. “We aim to represent the cool and funky side of women’s fashion,” says Pang, the brand director. “With an emphasis on solid colors and structure, we try to empower women with our designs and give them a confidence that isn’t limited to the stereotypical girly glamor side of beauty. Black and white is just as romantic and sexy as any other color, ”she adds. In search of effortless chic and cool style, Pang and muse Orawan Setabandhu, better known as Yui, are sporty outfits from Vickteerut’s latest Spring / Summer 2021 collection with pleats, oversized cuts and , of course, minimal elegance. “It’s a Valentine’s Day outfit that’s as beautiful as any,” says Yui, who owns items from all of the Vickeerrut collections. “It’s stylish, chic and functional – you can wear it during the day or to a date at night.” Known for her unconditional commitment to couture, Pang describes the brand as realistic in its interpretation of the feminine. “For some it may be soft and gentle, but women are on the move. Of course, they want the form, but they also want the function. ;

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos