10 hottest Marvel villain costumes, ranked

When fans think of Marvel villains, they think of one word: bold. Some are the rulers of their country, others are the rulers of the galaxy. Some have super strength while others rely on their sharp wits. Either way, Marvel’s villains share a familiar trait with their hero counterparts, they look really good doing it.

While some villains have upgraded their weapons and armor to combat the ever-increasing progress of superheroes, others have simply gotten a paint job and changed the aesthetic of their look. Some classic bad guys still hold up today and some have gotten better for tomorrow with trendy costumes.

ten Galactus

The planet eater, Galactus was originally a space explorer named Galan. He gained his size and strength by passing over a star and joining his powers with other sentient beings. Galactus debuted in Fantastic Four # 48in March 1966. He is generally portrayed as a gigantic man who dominates the planets beneath him. He has no respect for people and for life. It drains the vital energy from certain planets to feed its own power.

Galactus wears a giant purple, sometimes pink, mask that covers most of his large face and head. He has gladiator style armor which is also purple and sometimes pink. Parts of the armor are covered in blue and sometimes he has an Iron-Man-like chest piece on his costume. Its styling is simple and elegant, but when you’re bigger than entire planets, you don’t need to look flashy.

9 Thanos

The Mad Titan, Thanos, is also one of the Avenger’s strongest foes. Although it is synonymous with the Infinity Gauntlet, this galactic warrior has a lot more to offer. Aside from a magical gauntlet of Infinity Stones and his obsession with death, Thanos is a true gladiator of the galaxy. Thanos first appeared on the pages of Marvel in February 1973 in Invincible Iron Man # 55.

Thanos’ classic comic book costume is something only a ruthless space dictator would be able to pull off. He is armed with a blue bodysuit, golden epaulettes, golden gloves and his giant golden boots. To finish off his coat, a blue and gold protective helmet that he uses to protect himself from the Hulk’s shattering fists and Thor’s hammer blows. Similar to Galactus, the Mad Titan is armed and ready for battle at all times.

8 Dr Doom

Doctor Victor Von Doom made his comic book debut in The Fantastic Four # 5 in July 1962. He is known to be the ruler of Latveria, extremely intelligent and a thorn in the side of many Marvel heroes, especially the Fantastic Four. Doom is known to be a genius and is a master of dark science and magic.

Doom also wears armor that makes him superhuman, can shoot lasers, fly, and even provide him with a force field. His armor and mask are made of solid metal and they are covered by his green balaclava and cape. His mask and costume are so beloved that some consider Dr. Doom the greatest of all Marvel villains.

7 Magneto

Magneto was introduced in The X-Men # 1in September 1963. He has fought many Marvel characters but is best known for his time fighting with and against the X-Men. He is also known as the leader of the Brotherhood of Mutants and can control all objects that can be magnetized. His ability to move metal and generate electromagnetic energy is why he is considered one of the most powerful mutants of all time.

Magneto’s classic red and purple costume has him pulling the pages and capturing the eyes of fans around the world. His large purple cloak sinks in the wind as he uses his powers to fly around the world. However, it is his helmet that is the most important for his outfit. This not only protects his head from incoming physical attacks, but also prevents mutants with mind control from interfering with his sinister attacks.

6 Dr Octopus

Doctor Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock, first appeared on the pages of The Incredible Spider-Man # 3 in July 1963. While he has fought all kinds of good Marvel guys, it is his personal rivalry with Spider-Man that he is best known for. Once considered a brilliant scientist, a lab experiment gone awry led him to turn to crime. He is a founding member of the Sinister Six, a team of Spider-Man’s worst enemies.

Doc Ock is generally known as a smaller, chubby man who wears glasses or scientific glasses. When his experiment went awry, his metal harness was grafted to his body, giving him octopus-shaped tentacles permanently. He usually wears an orange and green jumpsuit and uses his four mechanical arms to punch Spidey down and aid him in his shenanigans.

5 Apocalpysis

Apocalypse, formerly En Sabah Nur, happened in May 1986 in X factor # 5.His superhuman strength and great intelligence make him one of the most dangerous villains in the universe. He is believed to be the first to be born with the mutant gene. His powers and abilities are endless and he is one of the few Marvel characters to possess immortality.

Apocalpyse’s armor is generally all blue, with some red sometimes. He also has the letter A on his belt and sometimes on his collar. Just in case you forget who he is. His costume adapts to his large mount and can be used to regenerate mutant powers. His color scheme looks great with his blue skin, however, he doesn’t need it to survive.

4 Loki

Loki is known as the God of Evil and is generally described as a villain, but sometimes an anti-hero as well. The modern Loki first appeared in Journey Into Mystery # 85 in October 1962. He is the adopted son of Odin and the brother of Thor’s. He is very strong but his real powers are his use of magic and cunning.

Who knows the meaning of fashion better than a God? Loki’s main outfit is usually green and yellow, with large curved horns on his helmet and a long yellow cape. While Thor’s costume can be considered iconic, it’s his brother’s flashy threads that stand out the most.

3 Dark phoenix

Jean Grey’s evil character, the Dark Phoenix, has exploded from the pages of X-Men # 135 in July 1980. Phoenix has great cosmic powers but she becomes evil when she accidentally kills people on a planet by absorbing energy from a nearby star. Jean Gray is considered to be one of the most powerful mutants, but when combined with the Phoenix strength, she matched the strength and even defeated Galactus.

While Jean Gray traditionally has a lot of blue and yellow in his X-Men costume, the Phoenix tends to have a lot of green, red, and yellow. She usually wears a yellow / gold belt, with long yellow boots, long yellow gloves, and the yellow Phoenix symbol on her chest. Her main costume is usually a red bodysuit (green on occasion). Her costume is perhaps one of the brightest things to ever grace the pages of a comic book.

2 Tyrant

Taskmaster first entered Marvel Comics in The Avengers # 195 in May 1980. Known for his ability to copy and emulate any fighting style he sees, The Taskmaster is highly skilled and has fought many heroes including Black Widow, Captain America, and Spider-Man. He served many different organizations as a firearm, including AIM, Secret Avengers, and The Thunderbolts.

Taskmaster has a unique but very detailed look. He is known to carry a sword and shield, but also a bow and arrows, guns and other random weapons. Its mask resembles that of a skeleton, and its preferred colors are usually blue, orange, and white. The Taskmaster has a great costume but only has one thing in mind, how do you pair this hero?

1 Green goblin

When The Incredible Spider-Man # 14 Hit in the pits in July 1964, the Green Goblin brought more than just pumpkin bombs. He brought one of the most famous and classic comic book costumes ever made. Norman Osborne, desperate to keep his company afloat, experimented on himself. Sadly, things turned south and from the ashes of Oscorp, came the Green Goblin.

A constant problem for Spider-Man, Goblin uses his genius intelligence, super strength, and an airborne glider to swing around the web head and create trouble for anyone who gets in his way. Armed with his explosive pumpkin bomb backpack and aero glider, he wears a classic purple top, purple gloves, and purple boots. The rest of his costume is made of … GREEN! This includes his iconic mask, which has that classic goblin look and protects Osborne’s identity.

