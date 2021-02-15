Connect with us

Fashion

The NSW cabinet minister stuns his colleagues with a very cheeky disguise imitating Barnaby Joyce

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


The Cabinet Minister amazes his colleagues with a VERY cheeky disguise imitating Barnaby Joyce – with a bright red face, a blade of grass in his mouth and even a fake paunch

  • Cabinet minister raised eyebrows as he disguised himself as former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce
  • NSW MP Adam Marshall imitated a Federal Nationals colleague on Saturday night
  • Mr. Marshall sported Mr. Joyce’s Akubra hat, his face painted red and wore a plaid shirt
  • The state deputy even hid a large pillow under his shirt to expand his belly

By Charlie Co For Daily Mail Australia

Posted: | Update:

NSW Cabinet Minister Adam Marshall strangely dressed up as his fellow Nationals Barnaby Joyce at a costume party on Saturday night

A Cabinet minister mocked Barnaby Joyce in a hilarious costume with his bright red face, a blade of grass in his mouth and a fake paunch.

New South Wales Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall followed suit at a heroes and villains costume party on Saturday night.

A photo taken at the event showed Mr. Marshall, beer in hand, sporting Mr. Joyce’s must-have plaid shirt and a wide-brimmed Akubra hat.

The Northern Tablelands MP also appeared to have applied paint to his face to give it a reddish color and tucked a pillow under his shirt to mimic Mr Joyce’s stomach.

The imageshowed Mr. Marshall in the odd outfit holding a beer with the caption “hey there Barnaby Joyce”.

Mr Joyce lost his post as Deputy Prime Minister in February 2018 after having an affair with staff member Vikki Campion.

The case prompted the infamous ‘bonk ban’ by then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, which barred ministers from having relationships with their staff.

Mr Joyce resigned as Australia’s second-largest politician just weeks after the case came to light.

Vikki Campion (right) was working as an employee of Barnaby Joyce (left) when she had an affair with him and became pregnant with her child Sebastian (center). The family are pictured together at their christening in September 2018

Vikki Campion (right) was working as an employee of Barnaby Joyce (left) when she had an affair with him and became pregnant with her child Sebastian (center). The family are pictured together at their christening in September 2018

Barnaby Joyce (third from right), his ex-wife Natalie Joyce (left) and their daughters (left to right) Odette, 16, Bridgette, 22, Julia, 20, and Caroline, 19

Barnaby Joyce (third from right), his ex-wife Natalie Joyce (left) and their daughters (left to right) Odette, 16, Bridgette, 22, Julia, 20, and Caroline, 19

He now shares two children, Sebastian and Tom, with Mrs. Campion.

He has four daughters – Bridgette, 22, Julia 20, Caroline, 19 and Odette 16 – with his ex-wife Natalie.

Mr Marshall declined to comment on Saturday’s costume choice when approached byThe Sydney Morning Herald.

The couple have long had beef since locking down energy policy in the New England area of ​​New England.

Mr Marshall pictured in the New South Wales Parliament in 2018. He has so far declined to comment on why he decided to disguise himself as his colleague

Mr Marshall pictured in the New South Wales Parliament in 2018. He has so far declined to comment on why he decided to disguise himself as his colleague

In December, Marshall called his federal counterpart’s opposition to plans for new forms of renewable energy among the electorate irresponsible and “prehistoric.”

Mr Joyce said a month earlier that the project would turn the region into a “sea of ​​wind farms”.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr. Marshall for further comment.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: