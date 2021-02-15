The NSW cabinet minister stuns his colleagues with a very cheeky disguise imitating Barnaby Joyce

NSW Cabinet Minister Adam Marshall strangely dressed up as his fellow Nationals Barnaby Joyce at a costume party on Saturday night

A Cabinet minister mocked Barnaby Joyce in a hilarious costume with his bright red face, a blade of grass in his mouth and a fake paunch.

New South Wales Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall followed suit at a heroes and villains costume party on Saturday night.

A photo taken at the event showed Mr. Marshall, beer in hand, sporting Mr. Joyce’s must-have plaid shirt and a wide-brimmed Akubra hat.

The Northern Tablelands MP also appeared to have applied paint to his face to give it a reddish color and tucked a pillow under his shirt to mimic Mr Joyce’s stomach.

The imageshowed Mr. Marshall in the odd outfit holding a beer with the caption “hey there Barnaby Joyce”.

Mr Joyce lost his post as Deputy Prime Minister in February 2018 after having an affair with staff member Vikki Campion.

The case prompted the infamous ‘bonk ban’ by then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, which barred ministers from having relationships with their staff.

Mr Joyce resigned as Australia’s second-largest politician just weeks after the case came to light.

Vikki Campion (right) was working as an employee of Barnaby Joyce (left) when she had an affair with him and became pregnant with her child Sebastian (center). The family are pictured together at their christening in September 2018

Barnaby Joyce (third from right), his ex-wife Natalie Joyce (left) and their daughters (left to right) Odette, 16, Bridgette, 22, Julia, 20, and Caroline, 19

He now shares two children, Sebastian and Tom, with Mrs. Campion.

He has four daughters – Bridgette, 22, Julia 20, Caroline, 19 and Odette 16 – with his ex-wife Natalie.

Mr Marshall declined to comment on Saturday’s costume choice when approached byThe Sydney Morning Herald.

The couple have long had beef since locking down energy policy in the New England area of ​​New England.

Mr Marshall pictured in the New South Wales Parliament in 2018. He has so far declined to comment on why he decided to disguise himself as his colleague

In December, Marshall called his federal counterpart’s opposition to plans for new forms of renewable energy among the electorate irresponsible and “prehistoric.”

Mr Joyce said a month earlier that the project would turn the region into a “sea of ​​wind farms”.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr. Marshall for further comment.