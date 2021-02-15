Addison Rae is festive in ‘Love Y’all’ swimsuit and red Nike Dunks – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Addison Rae expresses her love for her fans with new products that have arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day. On Friday, the TikTok star shared a fun photo of her family posing in their new loungewear available at AddisonRae.com. Shoppers can pair ‘Love Y’all’ hoodies and crewnecks encased in a heart with matching joggers. The round neck costs $ 40 while the hoodie comes with a price tag of $ 45. The sweatpants cost $ 45. Rae’s look included the crew neck and sweatshirts, which she styled perfectly with a pair of rare shoes from Nike. Called the Dunk Low Retro SP “St. John’s ”, the shoes are a low touch-up of the St. John’s University men’s basketball team. The kicks feature an all-leather upper combined with a white base and red overlays. The shoe is finalized with a red Swoosh and Nike logo on the tongue, insole and heel tab. The shoes are currently available on the resale market for $ 343 at Goat.com. Related Apart from the Dunks, the Rae sneaker collection includes other buzzing kicks like: Reebok’s Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage sneakers, P448 Luke White Chunky sneakers and the Nike Air Presto Off White name a few. She often pairs the kicks with comfortable clothing, like classic leggings and quilted coats. However, when it comes to her dressier looks, Rae doesn’t hesitate to use trendy pumps and boots.

Addison Rae is going out to dinner in Los Angeles with Bryce Hall on February 1. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA Earlier this month, Rae went out for dinner in Los Angeles, wearing a black ribbed cutout dress paired with a black leather coat. On her feet, Rae opted for sheer pointy heels with clean vertical lines. Add red sneakers to your wardrobe with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $ 60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: See the Condor sneakers, $ 96

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Vionic Nana sneakers, $ 120 Click through the gallery to see Addison Rae’s best and boldest looks.







