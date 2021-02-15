Fashion
Vintage Derbyshire fashion designer thrives against all odds in lockdown
Against all odds, a vintage fashion company has grown steadily under the pressure of a global pandemic and now ships clothing around the world.
Stanley Biggs was founded by Sophie Bainbridge, creating 1930s-inspired fashion that is completely biodegradable.
“The decision to create Stanley Biggs was based on a love of reuse and being a collector of vintage artifacts, ”says Sophie, a vintage fashion collector since the age of 15.
All of their packaging is also fully biodegradable, and Sophie wants her company to protect itself from the environment.
“Tit stops with business. If we do the legwork, we can make sure our customers don’t even have to think about it. “
This is also one of the reasons she chose British wool as the basis of her clothing line, with the inspiration she drew from the Peak District.
“It’s a chain in our DNA across the range, ”says Sophie, who also wanted to establish her business in the region due to the history of textiles in Derby, Nottingham and Leicester.
The company is named after the real soldier Stanley Biggs, who died in 1944 following the Battle of Arnhem. Sophie found the name while visiting a burial site in Oosterbeek near Arnhem.
“My great-grandmothers’ last name was Biggs, so I thought I would pay homage to his grave and after thinking about doing some research on Stanley and his unit.
“It was 11 years ago now, surprisingly there is so much about Stanley. Archive images, photographs, documents, I even found in a private collection in France his sleeping bag still exists.”
When it comes to naming her business, Sophie says using Stanley’s name just felt natural, as she wanted it after something and someone real.
She also says it’s her way of helping commemorate the efforts of soldiers during the war, not just remembering November 11.
Stanley Biggs is now an international clothing company, in part thanks to the foreclosure.
“It was our second year, so we were figuring out if it was going to work and then the pandemic happened, ”says Sophie.
“It was very hard to see beyond the first three months, but there was so much activity online and our biggest problem was actually keeping up with demand. “
They now deliver to 29 countries, including the Netherlands, America, Japan and, strangely, Mexico.
“It really shocked me because I don’t know when there is a season to wear wool in Mexico ”, Sophie laughs.
“IIt’s amazing to think that something inspired by the Peak District then goes halfway around the world and is enjoyed. It’s fantastic to say that it started here in Derbyshire. “
Sophie is also looking for models and other creatives in the area to work with and said: “If there is a young talent looking for an opportunity please contact us and contact us.“
