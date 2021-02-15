6 Online Clothing Stores Similar To SHEIN You Must Know Them! – Latest news, latest news, main news headlines

6 Online Clothing Stores Similar To SHEIN You Must Know Them! | Instagram

There is no doubt that with the advent of detention and restrictions, the fashion stores have found a life jacket on the Internet, such is the case of SHEIN, one of the most profitable online clothing stores of the past year.

However, it’s not the only store, as this change in habits has put many online clothing companies on the map that have remained in the shadow of the textile giants.

And so, from the Chinese SHEIN portal to second-hand companies like Arizona Vintage, the possibilities that open up with online sales are endless.

As we have already mentioned, the lockdown following the virus has caused a complete change in shopping habits, also in clothing.

Well, while physical stores unfortunately failed to save the big-selling month of January, businesses that had online stores experienced an unprecedented boom.

This change in habits put many online clothing companies on the map, which although they were not hidden, if they remained in the shadow of big brands like the multibrand company Asos and arguably the Inditex group. , which dominates the market with 8 brands, including Zara or Stradivarius.

6 online clothing stores similar to SHEIN:

1

Leprechaun

It’s an amazing Catalan company with a household name that is sure to keep growing.

Brownie was founded in 2006 by Juan Morena, a textile entrepreneur, and his wife, Mercedes Ortega, who named their business after the dog who had just arrived in the family, as detailed on their own website.

Their line of feminine clothing, fresh and inspired by the Mediterranean, has earned them thousands of followers on social networks.

The owners, who explained to La Vanguardia in 2013 that the company was born with a local vocation, is today a company of 250 employees, with an online store and points of sale throughout Spain, in addition to be present in Mexico.

of them

Arizona Vintage

It is a unique Spanish company that saves an endless number of unique garments from all over the world.

Levi’s jeans, 90’s jackets and college style sweatshirts.

If your style is vintage, your signature is, without a doubt, Arizona Vintage, which is worth the redundancy.

The company, established in Bilbao, but with an international vision, seeks unique clothing in the world.

Although the company has a few physical stores in Spain, the truth is that its goal is to close them to boost online sales.

In fact, and as El Correo reported, Arizona Vintage doubled its profits via the web during quarantine.

3

Mumbai Clothing

It is the hobby of a journalist turned textile company, because when the founder of Mumbai Clothing, Begoa Martnez, put aside her journalist title to make her dream come true, she did not imagine that in just 5 years she would throw hers. collection, as the CEO herself explains on her website.

With a strong Boho inspiration, the firm, led by a team of 3 women, offers a wide variety of clothing for all budgets, which it sells both online and from its store in Gandia, Alicante.

4

Laagam

Laagam is the project of influencer Ins Arroyo and today it is a Barcelona-based fashion firm that has all the expected characteristics of innovation, stores without stock and funding through crowdfounding platforms.

The women’s fashion firm has at the center of its philosophy an ethical production entirely located in Catalonia, as detailed by La Vanguardia.

My goal is to create a great brand around strong designs, anchored in values ​​and with local production, explained the founder.

5

The brubaker

Although the name may suggest that it is a British or American company, nothing is further from the truth, since the reality is that The Brubaker designs, manufactures and produces in Spain.

The menswear brand is characterized by the limited edition of every piece of clothing it makes, as well as constant contact with the factories it works with.

6

Kameo

Kameo is a fashion brand born and inspired in the city of Los Angeles, California, in 2016, but founded in Spain in the summer of 2017.

The central axis of the firm, which sells via its website throughout the world, has the mission of transferring the latest trends from Los Angeles to Europe at affordable prices.

In fact, and as they explain on their website, 80% of their collection is made in the USA.