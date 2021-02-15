Dress for your wedding with LuxBrides Ja | Social

A wedding dress is more than just a dress.

Each fabric, lining, pearls and stitches are representative of a woman’s dream come true. Experiencing this fulfilled desire firsthand, Samantha Grant-Robinson has made it her mission to alleviate this bridal pressure by providing luxurious dresses and gowns, courtesy of LuxBrides Ja.

The CEO explained that her haute couture brand produces wedding dresses, ball gowns, bridesmaids or mini wedding dresses, as well as accessories such as luxury veils, crowns and jewelry. for hair. a luxurious reality. Our services include the rental of dresses; custom designs; sartorial recreation, where customers submit high-resolution photos of the wedding dress of their choice that they wish to reproduce; and glam services that include bridal hairstyle and makeup, she said Flair. She also offers a prep service with me, where she is there with the bride on the wedding day, from getting dressed to going down the aisle, even for the bride’s shoot, after the exchange of vows.

Her wedding vision first appeared in 2019, when she was married. Knowing that she didn’t want the typical boutique dress, she launched into extensive online research to find the perfect dress that matches her keen fashion sense, I was very lucky to have my custom designed wedding dress. She assessed the quality and realized that she had struck gold. I knew how I felt walking up the aisle, how my husband felt when he saw me, and how my friends reacted. And I knew there were other women who would like not to compromise on their wedding dress for their day, she said.

Wedding day is the most memorable day in a bride’s life, and this visionary heard the stories of brides compromising on this day, choosing a dress not because they were happy with the look or the fit. , but because they had no choice and went with the best of the lot. Grant-Robinson is only too happy to change that narrative and make his brides look and feel quaint so they can be at their best for their happiness forever.

WORKING WITH INTERNATIONAL DESIGNERS

Since opening in October 2019, it has received many rave reviews, especially for finding the perfect fit for brides of all sizes. These brides-to-be can even pre-order the custom-made dress and get it practically at the rental price. Pre-orders are usually made four to five months before the wedding. An added benefit is that, as the business is the baby in the business, most of the dresses are new. Working with top international designers, her dresses speak for themselves, inviting brides to strut outside their comfort zone and opt for something with impeccable detail. Prom dresses are definitely a hit among her clients, with dramatic styles and crystals like those seen in magazines. Her luxury mermaid designs are also doing very well.

Developing some traction early on, the team felt even bigger things in 2020; that was until the global pandemic hit Jamaica. It was difficult at first; there were a lot of postponements. But this entrepreneur takes pride in being more than a wedding provider. They consult her on marriage advice and she is there every step of the way with them, encouraging them and making sure they don’t panic. She’s delighted to see her 2021 wives are more relaxed; they actually marry by meeting prescribed numbers influenced by COVID and following safety protocols.

In an effort to revolutionize the wedding industry in Jamaica and the region, she hopes to market her name on a larger scale and grow as a business, while ensuring that the business still provides a service. quality customer. – a session with our brides at the City View Hotel, Smokey Vale, St Andrew, a breathtaking wedding location that provides an outdoor haven for the ceremony and reception. She continues, I’m in love with this line of high end dresses and details. I’m always happy when a bride comes in, finds her dress and shines! It’s the transformation for me.

So if you want to say yes to a LuxBride dress, follow the company on Instagram: @luxbrideja.

