Model Erin Holland stuns in a vintage-inspired white lace dress as she marries Ben Cutting

Erin Holland looked like the blushing bride when she married longtime boyfriend Ben Cutting in a dreamy ceremony in Byron Bay on Saturday.

The 31-year-old model opted for a white lace Aton Couture dress to exchange vows with the Aussie cricketer on Valentine’s Day.

The stunning dress featured a fitted bodice with an intricate lace design, a stand-up collar, short sleeves, and buttons on the front and back.

It then flowed into a full skirt, with lace details adorning the top of the skirt and a bow at the waist at the back.

Erin wore a long tulle veil, which she removed at the end of the ceremony, to reveal her sleek bun hairstyle.

The dress was made using French lace from a 100 year old tablecloth and featured a detachable train, which measured over two and a half yards.

It took over 3,000 hours to complete, with a team of Melbourne tailors working around the clock to complete it on time.

‘We were inspired by the modern vibe of Grace Kelly,’ celebrity stylist Donny Galella said Vogue Australia the Monday of Erin’s wedding dress.

“ Lace was a key aspect of the dress with many intricate details such as beaded beading in the bodice and the initials of Erin and Ben on the shoulder of the dress. ”

She wore two other Aton Couture dresses throughout the two celebration days, including a more dance-friendly beaded sheer tulle dress with a slit.

Meanwhile, Ben, 34, looked good in a pale gray Alex Goodman Custom suit, which he wore with a white shirt, pearl-colored tie and matching scarf.

Erin’s bridesmaids, including fitness guru Lauren Vickers, wore white dresses by Rebecca Vallance.

The couple got married on the beach in a picturesque ceremony, after being forced to postpone their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A stunning pink and white floral arch from Kashaya Co towered over the beach for the nuptials, and the bride and groom exchanged rings by Affinity Diamonds.

Famous guests included hairstylist Remington Myer and AFL star couple Kieren and Charlotte Jack.

Erin and Ben got married at Elements of Byron’s Heart of the Bay, and both later posted about the wedding on their respective Instagrams.

“ I do, ” Erin wrote on Sunday, sharing a photo of herself and Ben kissing, before following it up with “ JUST MARRIED ” on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ben also posted a photo of himself and Erin sharing a kiss, and wrote: ‘Official woman! ”

Erin said Daily Telegraph Privacy Sunday that it had been “a long journey” to ensure that all their family and friends came together “safely”.

Ben added: ‘Everyone was so accommodating and we are so grateful that they all took the time, three times, to be with us for our wedding. ”

Speaking to Vogue Australia on Monday, Erin added that the wedding was ‘the most perfect day’.

“ I felt like a queen and I couldn’t have wished for anything other than to have our family and friends with us to celebrate, ” she said.

“The fact that they’ve changed everything twice before, flights, accommodation, etc., made it even more special.

She added: ‘Nothing is easy in these times so it was so special for us that people put in the effort. ”