From cards to calligraphy, UAE-based designer creates fashion with a story

DUBAI: In honor of Valentine’s Day, former Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell decided to put her four-year-old partner Matte Babel on the spot with a relationship test, in which she asked him about everything from her all-time favorite movie to her. pregnancy cravings to see how well he knows her. In the video, which the Canadian actress and model uploaded to her YouTube account this week, we couldn’t help but notice her choice of shoes. The 33-year-old opted for a pair of heels from Lebanese shoe designer Andrea Wazen. The mother-of-one chose the Immy mules in black, which feature a mesh lined with leather and a cone-shaped heel. She paired the shoes with an off-the-shoulder white blouse and black bike shorts. This isn’t the first time Mitchell has been seen rocking an Andrea Wazen design. She recently championed the Beirut-branded Ila boots, a pair of black leather thigh-high boots with a thin heel. Wazen opened the first boutique for his eponymous shoe brand in 2013 after stints with some of the world’s most renowned shoe designers, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson. Despite the challenges in her home country, where an economic crisis was followed by the worsening of the COVID-19 epidemic and a deadly explosion in August, the shoe designer who is the sister of the blogger of Dubai-based fashion Karen Wazen has found success with it. mark over the past year. In addition to being named Accessory Designer of the Year by Fashion Trust Arabia, whose selection committee included renowned designers Diane Von Furstenberg and Alber Elbaz, Wazen was also added to the list of Emerging Footwear Talents. Newss in 2019. She has also seen her eponymous shoes championed by TikTok star Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, among others. Mitchell isn’t the only star to offer athletic shoes from an Arab brand this week. British pop star Dua Lipa recently unveiled her Future Nostalgia – The Moonlight Edition album cover shoot and in one of the photos she can be seen wearing a design by Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Lipa wore the multicolored Gilda mules with a fitted pink cutout dress.







