Saweetie shows off her curves in a green dress at a Valentine’s Day dinner with boyfriend Quavo

1 min ago

She regularly shows off her stunning figure and eye-catching ensembles on social media.

And Saweetie didn’t disappoint on Sunday night as she and her boyfriend Quavo stepped out to West Hollywood for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

The 27-year-old rapper showed off her curves in a lustrous green satin dress as the Migos member, 29, took her out for a meal at BOA’s chic steakhouse.

Romantic Dinner: Saweetie, 27, and her rapper beau Quavo, 29, showed off some of their most colorful looks as they dined at the upscale BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood for Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

Saweetie (née Diamont Harper) put on a busty display in her low-cut emerald green dress, decorated with designs of fierce panthers.

The item had intriguing metal chain straps apparently inspired by luxury handbags.

The 5-foot-7-inch Tap In rapper stood tall in a pair of black open-toed stilettos tied around her ankles.

She added sparkle with a massive pendant hanging from her neck and with her dazzled mask.

See green: Saweetie (née Diamont Harper) put on a busty display in her low-cut emerald green dress, decorated with fierce panthers designs

Fancy Shoes: The 5-foot-7-inch Tap In rapper stood tall in a pair of black open-toed stilettos tied around his ankles

She accessorized a jeweled spherical handbag and styled her straight raven braids.

The couple were happy to show off Saweetie’s outfit and her derriere outfit, which Quavo got his hands on outside the restaurant.

Rapper No Brainer was dressed more casually in a lavender and crimson fuzzy striped cardigan that he wore over a graphic black turtleneck.

He wore scarlet-dyed jeans and understated gray sneakers while sporting chunky white glasses.

Sparkler: She accessorized with a spherical handbag and styled her straight raven braids

Colorful: Quavowas dressed more casually in a lavender and crimson fuzzy striped cardigan that he wore over a black graphic pattern turtleneck

Stylish: He wore scarlet-dyed jeans and understated gray sneakers while sporting chunky white glasses

The couple, who have been dating since 2018, enjoyed a romantic Valentine’s Day early on when Quavo (born Quavious Marshall) gave Saweetie breakfast in bed.

She shared a preview of the food, which included cinnamon waffles, sausages and scrambled eggs mixed with melted cheese, in her Insta Stories.

“I have a bad hangover and baby is taking care of me,” she said asleep as he stood over her with a tray.

Sweetheart for Saweetie: The couple, who have been dating since 2018, have enjoyed a romantic Valentine's Day from the start when Quavo (born Quavious Marshall) gave Saweetie breakfast in bed

Hangover Food: She shared a preview of the food, which included cinnamon waffles, sausage and scrambled eggs mixed with melted cheese, in her Insta Stories

She later showed off her dress in a mirror at home before heading to the restaurant.

The two both seemed to be enjoying their meals and they added premium champagne to the mix with a bottle of Cristal.

Quavo had serenaded his love all day Sunday with several return photos of the two posted on his Instagram Stories.

Feel: Later she showed off her dress in a mirror at home before heading to the restaurant

Earlier this week, Saweetie appeared on the Black Is Love virtual panel, hosted by Facebook Dating, where she revealed their relationship was a classic case of attraction to opposites that had helped her come to terms with being more affectionate. .

“I think opposites attract. When he first met me, the media didn’t do a good job of preparing him for me, ”she explained. Sometimes he says I am a lot, but then he met my family. And then once he met my family, it made a lot of sense.

“When it comes to attracting opposites, she’s such a loving person and I’m not,” she continued. “But it’s because of my upbringing. I never saw my parents together, I didn’t learn that, and I didn’t see him grow up. He teaches me to love. We couldn’t have been two people together who didn’t know how to express or show love, otherwise it wouldn’t have worked.

The Icy Girl rapper admitted she had ‘communication issues’, which she also attributed to her parents, but said Quavo taught her ‘how to love’.

Growing up as a couple: Earlier this week, Saweetie admitted on the Black Is Love virtual panel that she wasn't naturally affectionate, but Quavo had taught her and her how to show her love.

