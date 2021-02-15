Chrissy Teigen wows in busty black mini dress as she joins John Legend for Valentine’s Day dinner in Los Angeles

They have been married for eight years.

And Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were sure to keep the romance alive by enjoying a Valentine’s Day dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The model, 35, exuded flair as she wore a busty black mini dress for the outing while her singer husband, 42, put on a dapper display in a red blazer.

Date night: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend oozed style as they enjoyed a Valentine’s Day dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday

Chrissy looked sensational in her fitted dress which boasted a very low neckline to accentuate her ample cleavage.

The beauty also added a chic black jacket and a pair of heels to her ensemble and accessorized by wearing a small satin clutch.

Her Valentine John also made sure to dress for the occasion in a romantic brown blazer paired with a black shirt and stylish pants.

The two stars donned face masks, with Chrissy bragging about a soft silk material, as they posed for a few snaps outside the room amid the pandemic.

Stunning: The model, 35, looked stunning in a busty mini dress with a scoop neckline and sleek black heels

The couple’s date night comes after Chrissys showed off her massively swollen lips in her Insta Stories on Sunday – and made sure to get ahead of the rumor mill.

In order to avoid any guesswork that she got lip fillers, she revealed that she actually had an allergic reaction, assuming her body might be responding to “ a pesticide or something ” on one. orange.

“ You are all going to think I have lip fillers, but I haven’t had any lip fillers, but I haven’t had any lip fillers in between last night. and now, ” she said.

“I had I think a bit of an orange to try to open it,” she laughs. “And I think there must have been a pesticide or something on it.

Romantic: John, 42, also made sure to do his best for the Valentine’s date in a brown blazer and sleek black pants

Last week, she took to Instagram with a fan request, telling Stories: ‘Hi, I have a quick and easy request. I’m going to go ahead and ask whoever has plans for me to ask me for something, a favor, or something simple and quick.

She said: ‘Just know it sounds quick and easy, but when it comes to all the ends it can be, it’s exhausting. ”

Chrissy continued, “ And I can’t save everyone, and I can’t do everything, and I can’t say everything, and I can’t do everything right and perfect for you. It’s exhausting and it sucks me dry. . It takes my soul and I need you to understand. OKAY? I can’t do everything for everyone, and I love you though. Sorry.’

She said later: ‘There are some things that I love to do and want to do, and I said these things clearly to these people and it’s so weird because the people that I love, the things that interest me, and the people that I would like to do things for all the time, never ask. And it’s always like the most random people. It really is. ‘

Don’t Go Down: Ahead of their date night, Chrissy showed off her massively swollen lips on her Insta stories – and made sure to beat the rumor mill by saying she hadn’t had any filler

Chrissy married her husband in 2013 and they are the proud parents of two children – a daughter named Luna, four, and a son named Miles, two.

At the end of September, Chrissy announced that she had tragically lost a baby “in about half of her pregnancy”, or around 20 to 24 weeks.

“ We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite the bags and bags of blood transfusions, ” she wrote on Instagram, adding that they had already decided to name their son Jack.

Chrissy posted an Instagram album showing her grief with her husband and mother in the hospital, as well as cradling Jack.

She got Jack’s name tattooed to match the names Luna and Miles, she revealed on her Instagram on Halloween.