Students share their passion for fashion with the RSO campus

For students who are fashionable or inspired by campus photography, finding a community of other people with similar interests can be as easy as turning to the RSO catalog. There one can find The Fashion Network, a fashion magazine that works to produce high quality content that showcases the fun and the fabulous.

The Fashion Network attracts photographers, beginners and experienced, models, stylists and writers. They published one issue per semester filled with crisp photos and compelling articles. Their last issue came out in January under the direction of former president and editor Sidney Madden and new president and editor Jessie Peng.

While their approach to crafting their latest project had to be adjusted to accommodate all COVID-19 procedures, the end product dazzles and intrigues those with an eye for glamor.

I think we’ve had a very successful semester online, said Nubaira Kabir, Treasurer of The Fashion Network.

Most organizations and clubs on campus have not been able to meet as a whole since March 2020. Members can meet virtually through Zoom or contribute and participate individually from different locations and time zones. Some have made an effort to hold face-to-face meetings at a social distance when the weather was more moderate.

Some have found this to contradict an organization’s purpose: to come together for a common purpose or interest. However, the organizations did their best under the circumstances.

The situation for The Fashion Network had added complications with their Zoom meetings, due to the immense coordination between the different people required for their work. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fashion Network continued to publish content and build a fashion community on campus.

The Fashion Network released its Fall 2020 issue, Issue 06, on January 1. Since some members were not on campus, they had to settle for photoshoots with Zoom or FaceTime.

If you were modeling, you could FaceTime to a photographer, and they would tell you how to pose and how to take pictures on your phone. They’ve really made it easier for people, said member Nataleigh Rix.

Rix styled and modeled for The Fashion Network and used clothes she designed for photoshoots. Under normal circumstances, models would wear make-up artists and stylists bring clothes, but last semester the models did their hair.

The Fashion Networks Fall 2020 issue deals with how fashion relates to social issues and activism and highlighted the importance of voting.

We want to adapt our magazine to current events and voting is such an important issue that we want all members to participate, no matter what they believe in, Kabir said. Voting is such an important power that people have.

If members wanted to be involved in the Vote photo shoot, Rix said they had to apply, explaining why the vote was important to them and why it should be included in the question.

The Fashion Network collaborated with Kat Walk, a model RSO, for this shoot. The accompanying article explained how clothes can be used to judge the people who wear them, especially women. One photo shows a model Kat Tamayo with two female gender symbols painted on her face.

If you’ve got these awesome photos of models on the page, you’re really drawn to whatever they’ve been writing about, Rix said.

The Fashion Network also sells Vote stickers and accessories on RedBubble.

In addition to creating a community for fashion lovers and raising awareness of the social issues that intersect with fashion, The Fashion Network provides the opportunity to network with brands for those interested in the fashion industry. the fashion.

Before the pandemic hit, The Fashion Network partnered with brands by wearing their clothes during filming. The Fashion Network is also locally sponsored by Karma Trade, a clothing exchange service where people can trade in their old clothes for store credit.

Kabir said the biggest challenge for The Fashion Network has been not being able to bring all of its members together, as coordinated social events and photo ops were not possible. Additionally, as a major in Economics and Biology, she enjoys being inspired by the unique styles of her members.

I love getting involved in this world, especially because my specialty and what I do in school has nothing to do with fashion, Kabir said.

Rix said she was amazed at how the members still got together due to their passion for fashion despite the pandemic.

If you look at the problem versus any problem in the past, it doesn’t look any different, Rix said. It doesn’t even seem like there’s a pandemic which I think is really cool and I’m really proud of how it turned out.

