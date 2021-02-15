Sustainable men’s clothing brands that are worth a spot on your radar





By Katie Wright It can be difficult to find clothing brands with strong ethical credentials. And if you are looking to reduce your carbon footprint or are generally a more conscious consumer, you may have doubts about the green collections from what is also called a fast fashion retailer. This is where independent and smaller brands really hold their place. By focusing on a more limited product line, these companies can ensure that their sourcing and production methods are more environmentally friendly and you can shop with confidence. Here are seven men’s fashion brands that combine style and durability Bear absolutely Founded in 2015, animal-inspired brand Absolutely Bear uses GOTS-certified organic cotton to create sports hoodies, sweatshirts and shirts, which means 91% less water is used compared to traditional cotton. No harmful chemicals are used in the production of vegan-approved clothing and, as a member of 1% For The Planet, the company has pledged to donate 1% of its gross annual revenues to charitable organizations. environmental nonprofit. The collective level Best known for its wheeled backpacks, handcrafted in Sheffield with materials sourced from different parts of the UK (including reused carpet fibers), The Level Collective also offers a range of T-shirts and clothing. cool graphic sweatshirts. Made in India and Bangladesh in factories approved by Fair Wear, the organic cotton tops are available in a range of colors and prints. Patagonia One of the relatively few major brands with truly impressive green credentials, Patagonia is at the forefront of the sustainable fashion movement. Known for their durable outerwear, the brand’s down jackets are made (and filled with) recycled polyester, and their new Regenerative Organic collection uses cotton grown in an innovative carbon capture method. Ecoalf Rejecting the status quo of the fashion industry, Spanish label Ecoalf is not trend-led, instead focusing on timeless designs and is part of the network of B Corp companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance verified. The Ecoalf aesthetic leans towards the preppy end of the spectrum, with button-down shirts, trench coats, slogan sweaters and chinos in classic colors. Brothers that we are Dedicated to ethically produced clothing, designed to be durable and beautiful, Brothers We Stand manufactures everything from underwear and swimwear, coats, hats and scarves. On its website, each item has a product footprint tab with details on where and how it was made, working conditions, and environmental impact. Rapa Nui You’ve heard of slow fashion, but what about circular fashion? Rapanui asks customers to return their clothes when they are done with them (shipping is free) so they can recycle the fabric to create more clothes. Excellent in everything from color block basics and bright outerwear to graphic tees and sweatshirts, the brand also sells sets of clothes perfect for gifting or hosting an eco-friendly capsule collection. Arthur and Henry Shirt specialist Arthur and Henry was created when co-founder Clare Lissaman, who has worked in sustainable fashion for 15 years, realized there was nowhere for men to get good quality shirts. ethically made. Produced in a small factory in Bangalore, the brand’s shirts are made from organic cotton, with the Oxford weaving styles also bearing the Fairtrade cotton mark.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos