Sara Ali Khan’s red Valentine’s Day dress should be a staple in every girl’s wardrobe; Yeah or Nan?

Sara Ali Khan has always been the one who chose colors over a simple look and that’s exactly what she did yesterday! The Kedarnath actress came out looking like a true diva in the colors of love. While celebrating Valentine’s Day with friends, she made sure she was ready for a date in a gorgeous red dress.

Princess Pataudi made sure to look her best in a gorgeous red dress for the night. The strappy wonder wore a V-neck that tightened at her waist to show off her curvy figure. It then flared up a bit as a ruffled hem added extra oomph to its look. The high-low hemline silhouette showcased her long, toned legs, making the dress a perfect choice for Valentine’s Day.

Actress Simmba styled the dress with a pair of matching red stiletto heels that added height to her plus size. Red for everything was her diary for the night as she chose a matching shoulder bag. As for her makeup, she let her outfit do the talking and kept things neutral with kohl-rimmed eyes, a crisp base, and nude lipstick. Ms Khan then let her hair down in soft waves while matching her ornate mask with the dress.

We’re a fan of the classic red dress and we think it should be a staple in any girl’s wardrobe. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

