Disney dress, Kate Spade, Loungefly, Jim Shore





Hope you wake up to a great morning wherever this Monday Merch Meeting reaches you. Today’s meeting will be short and pleasant, with less new products than usual to share with you. Ariel Women’s Fit & Flare Dress The Little Mermaid and Ariel Loungefly Shoulder Bag The Little Mermaid There’s a new Disney dress in town, and it comes in a gorgeous new form. The Ariel Fit & Flare Dress for Women The little Mermaid is $ 128 and is available in sizes XS to 3X with a flare hem and gold Flounder embroidery at the bottom. Pair it with the new Ariel Loungefly shoulder bag The little Mermaid, $ 65 with quilted exterior and seashell accents. Minnie Mouse Bow Loungefly Mini Backpack, Pre-Order New Minnie Mouse Bow Loungefly mini backpack, $ 80, is adorable with its perfectly red bow and polka dot / Minnie Mouse silhouette pattern. Disney Villains Illuminated Water Globe Add a pinch of evil to your globe collection with the new Disney Villains Lighted Water Globe, $ 64.99. Featuring Maleficent, Evil Queen, and Ursula, this water globe is sure to impress with sparkles and lighting features. Jim Shore Mickey and Minnie figures Figure collectors will love these wonderful new offerings from Jim Shore, including this lovely Easter-themed one that would make a lovely addition to any Easter basket. This week in Disney Pins You’re going to have to sit down for this one. Sushi pins. Yes they have been there and I love it. This set includes four Mickey and Friends sushi pins. Super weird, but I love them anyway. Marvel Avengers Accessories and T-shirt It’s not often that really cool products that would suit our men or our teens, but as soon as I saw these pieces I knew my son would go crazy for them. This hat is already on his birthday list, even if it is only in a few days … challenge accepted! Mickey and Minnie Mouse Newsprint A new collection of Mickey & Minnie clothing features a newspaper design. Check out your options for shirts, hoodies and lounge pants (tracksuits for every reading Aussie). Disney x Kate Spade – Year of the Ox Celebration To complement the last few weeks of the Lunar New Year merchandise we’ve shown you, you’ll find these cute Disney x Kate Spade pieces to celebrate the Year of the Ox. If you shop today … I told you it was going to be quick this time around. Hope you have a great week ahead and I’ll see you on Wednesday. Meeting adjourned! Disclosure: Some of the links in this article are affiliate links, which means that at no additional cost to you our site will earn a commission if you click and make a purchase.

