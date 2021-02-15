Serge Ibaka hits back at journalist for fashion comments, reveals Kawhi Leonard’s advice

If there’s one Los Angeles Clippers guy who knows fashion, it’s Serge Ibaka. And if you talk to Ibaka about fashion, you better call it ‘art’.

The Clippers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night, 128-111, thanks to a big game from Ibaka. The great Congolese-Spanish man finished with a season record 21 points and six career assists to go along with his nine rebounds and two blocked shots. After the match, Serge Ibaka met members of the media for the third time this season and the first time since the end of December.

Ibaka is well known in the NBA for his extravagant outfits, which often include hats and scarves. Although there were no crowds, Sunday night was no different. But why does Serge Ibaka continue to dress thoroughly when there are no fans and much of Los Angeles is still closed?

“I do not dress, sir”, Ibakaresponded quickly. “I make art.”

“So yeah, I love making art, it’s one of my favorite parts of beauty because I love creating and as you can see now I have my hat and I have a scarf and I turn it into a mask at the same time. I love to create. This is my state of mind for art. Because art is all about creativity, that’s what I’m doing right now.

I took the initiative to ask Ibaka, who is a good friend of Kawhi Leonard, if Leonard was really following his advice on “art”.

“Art? No!” Ibakamentionned. “He said, ‘I don’t do art.’ He says my style is more European. I ask him, “What’s different? What is the European style? He says: “Your style is European style”. So yeah, he thinks my style is more European than doing art.

Ibaka and the Clippers won their second game of the season without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They also beat the Miami Heat a few weeks ago and lost to the Atlanta Hawks when their two stars were out. Although there have only been three games in total, Ibaka says the team are able to make the most of these opportunities.

“Knowing how good you are when your best players are out,” Serge Ibaka said after the victory. “This is how you know how good you are. I’ve been in situations before and the year we won with the Raptors, and Kawhi was out for a while in the season, we were playing so well. That’s how we know we’re a good team. I think it’s a good test for us too, especially right now. Kawhi and PG, they’re out, it’s a good opportunity for us to see where we are as a team.

The next test for the Clippers is Monday night when the Miami Heat arrive in town. This time around, they’ll have All-Star Jimmy Butler back in the lineup. Paul George won’t be playing, but Kawhi Leonard’s status is yet to be determined.