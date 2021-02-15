Men’s golf brand Devereux changes name as sport sees spike in young players

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona., February 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Men’s golf brand Devereux announced today that it has relaunched as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model, after a year of change in the retail and golf.

“Golf is at a cultural tipping point that must be welcomed with open arms,” said Robert brunner, co-founder and creative director of Devereux. “The new wave of golfers, including those who were introduced to the sport during the pandemic, are more relaxed and laid back than the traditional golfer, however, golf brands have been slow to respond. This rebranding decision was centered on moving the game forward, designing and producing the look and feel that we believe the game needs to enable sport to become more inclusive and inviting. “

As this culture evolves and younger and more diverse players enter golf, Devereux is committed to providing clothing and accessories that suit them, both stylistically and price.

Since its launch in 2013, Devereux’s iconic G * LF design has been the culture of the brand. What started out as a joke, now defines the future of Devereux and the sport, welcoming real golfers: the good, the bad and those who play for fun, though it can be frustrating as hell.

Recognized for his innovation in product design and textiles, Devereux leans more into streetwear by delivering new and existing silhouettes with a more unapologetic voice and utilitarian design. The new designs will feature additional product categories, bolder prints and graphics, and more relaxed silhouettes that provide greater versatility in on and off course outfits.

New products will be launched on an ongoing basis, while limited edition capsules will be introduced alongside the schedule of key golf tournaments such as the West Coast Swing, The Masters and the US Open.

“At the very start of the pandemic, we saw a sharp decline in our wholesale business as our owned chains grew exponentially,” noted Will brunner, co-founder and director of operations at Devereux. “Coupled with an increased interest and excitement in golf with a younger audience, the switch to a DTC model made the most sense. The game itself is expensive and although we can’t control the cost of one. party or rental, we can control prices on the clothes needed to play. Offering more competitive prices and styles more suited to their daily attire is our solution to keeping these players engaged in the sport, which golf needs now . ”

The new Devereux collection and the West Coast Swing capsule are now available on dvrxthreads.comwith prices ranging from $ 34 at $ 118 so go ahead and play more, complain less.

Devereux is a brand of men’s golf founded by us, Robert and Will Brunner, to bring a new approach to the obsolete world of golf. We love the game, respect the sport and honor traditions, but as creators we know we need to start delivering a lifestyle that will allow golf to be more inclusive, inviting and downright less boring. We design and deliver the apparel that the golfing world not only wants, but needs, to welcome the next generation of golfers who are breaking the stigma and outdated standards. As one of the only direct-to-consumer golf apparel brands, we have the freedom to design apparel for the type of golf we love – the one where you take your shirt off, wear your hat to the upside down and leave your belt at home, but using the functional fabrics of golf apparel they are comfy as hell and can fit well, anywhere. Hey, and if you suck there you can at least find some comfort in being the best dressed on the course.

