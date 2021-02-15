Timberlands are the new nostalgic fashion hit





When Wellington boots came out in the cold as a key fall / winter 2020 trend, many wondered if festival-ready shoes would really make a splash. Fast forward to February 2021, and after a lot of pandemic-induced outdoor socializing, tractor-soled pedestrians have made headlines in the park fashion scene (see also down jackets). Naturally, the Scandi set, leading in practical street style trends due to its addiction to bikes, beat the cold snap with rubberized boots with fleece-lined interiors. But now the attention of Danish influencers seems to have shifted from water resistant wells to the Timberlands. Pernille Teisbaek, who collaborated with Gia Couture Firenze on a line of GiaxPernille wellies, apparently stowed their white Tippex knee-high rubber boots in favor of classic rugged nubuck shoes from Timberlands. Posing for a series of #couplegoals portraits with her husband, Philip Lotko, on Valentine’s Day, Pernille wore his unlaced Timbs (of course) with a classic gray tracksuit and a black blazer. © Startraks Photo / Shutterstock The labor staple, which was launched in 1973 as a durable boot for New England construction workers, may not be the first shoe that comes to mind when conjuring up the image of ‘a Danish woman and her sleek style. But, where Teisbaek goes, a smrgsbord of influencers follows. The favorite outdoor brand and hip-hop artist (everyone from Notorious BIG to Kanye West owns a pair of Timbs) has collaborated with many counter-cultural labels that are essential to the scandi fashion scene and its culture. skate, including Stssy and Supreme. For Lotko, who works for Rains, this awareness of consumer products made subversive and cool is second nature. And for Teisbaek, whose job it is to define what’s in fashion, it’s about tapping into the zeitgeist that will give it an edge over other influencers. Rihanna rocking the Timberland boots in 2016. © Kristin Callahan / Ace / Shutterstock In the United States, the Timberlands have never gone out of style. J Lo and Rihanna are staunch wearers of durable lace-up shoes once only seen on construction sites, but made common thanks to the boom in the urban music scene in the ’90s. Stylist Kim Kardashian Wests, Veneda Carter, the Danish fashion plate and team member Yeezy, who has a knack for translating musical movements into fashion looks, is a passionate fan. She counts Timberlands among her New Year’s wardrobe essentials. These are my favorite shoes said Carter Vogue recently. I have so many pairs of regular Timbs, but I’m still trying to find the rare early 2000s colourways. Modern Timberland hiking shoes are also one of my favorites. I bought matching pairs for me and the baby. Expect the Kardashian-Jenners, who are known to pair their casual wear with chunky boots, to improve their Timberland game this year. Authentic hiking boots are the 2021 trend that can no longer reach 2021, and they are already crossing Scandinavia. More from British Vogue:

