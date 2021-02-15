Michigan mom celebrates Black History Month with daily dress up game

Black History Month: Taylor Trotter, her Michigan mom, celebrates the month with a daily dress-up game, recreating the looks of famous and influential black figures.

A mother from Michigan, USA has captured the hearts of internet users with her daily dress-up game to teach her daughter and internet users about some of the most influential black figures, commemorating the annual celebration of the Month of the black history in the United States. from February to March each year.

In fact, this is the third time in a row that mom Taylor Trotter has dressed his beautiful daughter Paisley as some of the most influential black figures to date. As of February 1, Taylor posted a photo, recreating the personality’s look with a caption explaining the person’s valuable contribution to American and black history.

Five-year-old Paisley has disguised himself as various personalities like Kamala Harris, Serena Williams, Amanda Gorman, Jackie Robinson, Oprah Winfrey, George Floyd and many more.

Taylor began observing Black History Month 2021 by dressing Paisley as US Vice President Kamala Harris. In addition to the side-by-side footage, she also wrote, “Even when her policies are criticized, her beliefs criticized, she has remained confident, standing up for her beliefs because the reality is that not everyone will be your friend, everyone will be your friend. Not everyone will support you, and not everyone will love you or what you do, but that certainly doesn’t matter. She was always told she could do whatever she wanted to do and be who she decided to be. Kamala took this notion in stride, to great lengths. She continued to pave the way for women, black women, blacks, and Asian Americans. She gave so much hope that they too can become who they want to be. »Discover his message and all the legend here.

On day seven, she posted the photo of Paisley disguised as Amanda Gorman, the inaugural poet and activist. She captioned the post: “Her accomplishments on paper, through her writings and speeches were just amazing ……. Amanda focuses her work on issues of oppression, feminism, race, marginalization, the African diaspora and even the climate crisis. She uses her works to speak and raise awareness of current issues, educate others and inspire us. “

The message added: “His speech impediment turned into a gift and a strength of hers; she chose to see it that way and she chose to use it to her advantage. She has recognized the platform she owns, even more now, and continues to use it to inspire, educate and speak out on the current issues that span our society. Read the full article here.

Taylor has published articles on many black personalities so far. Discover all his messages here.

Taylor allegedly had the idea while taking a children’s psychology class at school. It was then that she learned about the problems of children of biracial origin. According to reports, she said the class helped her realize that it can be difficult for these children to relate to a group and learn who they are.

She added, I knew I had to make a conscientious effort to teach her about the black side of her and black history. And I want that to help her become confident in loving who she is.

Now she starts collecting the pictures and captions at the end of each year and then creates a book. Then she and Paisley watch her all year round. This gives them a chance to learn more about these historical figures. She further added: It teaches her that just because people are different doesn’t mean they are not worthy.

#Black lives matter

Taylor also told CNN that she wanted to highlight the BLM movement and the lives of black Americans lost to police brutality as part of her annual project this year. Therefore, she has gathered 10 people she wants to pay tribute to, including George Floyd. She explained that she was also trying to raise awareness of systemic racism and how “people pass this hatred in their hearts from generation to generation.” That’s why she felt it was important for her to be honest with her biracial daughter on these matters.

She said racism is ageless, so kids are never too young to learn more. I don’t want to send her out into the world blind to the fact that people can treat her differently just because of her looks.

Additionally, she felt that having a biracial daughter broadened her perspective. These aren’t necessarily things I had to think about before. It has helped me as a mom and I feel like I’m doing my part to educate my daughter and create change, she said. [Feature Image Credits: Facebook]