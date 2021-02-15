Serena wins Best Dressed Title

Serena Williams stood out in her one-legged tribute to legend Florence Griffith-Joyner, aka Flo-Jo. (All images via Associated Press)

In keeping with all that the COVID-19 era has brought forth, displays of form and function reigned in the New Year’s first major. Overall, the fashion senses were looking Down Under, setting the tone or a wide range of tones for the season upon us. This bodes well for the French and American Open, and a return to Wimbledon, yet to come.

First of all, let’s go for the boys. The men on the ATP side did a banner job creating the fashion game in this event. Among them, 24 years oldElias Ymerstood out among those who wore Nike’s aqua-ish teal.

Sleeveless in Melbourne,Michael mmhcradled her black and yellow details in one of the event’s literal fashion twists. If one wants to give up the fabric of the arms, it is preferable to have such “weapons” acquired in the gymnasium. (Intuitive readers can expect more about this in the accompanying list of fashion flaws.)

The best use by Adidas of a chosen green and yellow parting has happened on the person ofJessica pegula, whose tan flattered the color combo, while those shades didn’t work at all for some of the others who sported them. Even so, J-Peg’s ponytail continued to steal the proverbial spotlight on the whole.

Dressed in a dress by compatriot designer Jan Cerny,Barbora Strycovasplashed as bubbly as his own personality. Always a subtle wonder when the two go so well together. (It’s not that hard, all of you.)

Simona halepin predominantly purple, excelled in week 1. This dress was okay, compared to the white and purple lapels some other players wore. The Nike cut was far more than legitimate for this multi-major winner.

What back problems? Continuing a series of extremely seductive looks from the 2020 Roland Garros and ATP Finals screenings,Raphael Nadal, who will turn 35 mid-year, appeared rested and lively in bright colors straight out of Swooshville.

Distribution of YonexCasper ruudThe frame is in a clean and timeless polo shirt that might appeal to everyone but that it particularly rocked.

The tennis world will always be happy to seeSvetlana Kuznetsovaon stage, and his reddish-hued sequencing with sponsor Qiaodan was also very pleasing to the eye.

Your loyal style scribe wanted to hate this look at first, but New Balance gaveCoco gauffa dress that delivered youthful highlights and looked great on the go. Photographing well can be half the battle.

BETTER DRESSED: WTA Serena Williamssimply continued to show her personal, fundamental way of going semi-viral with every step of her journey. In its latest version with Nike, the color blocking is perfection, giving the eyes a feeling of movement even when stationary. It’s a one-leg tribute to Florence Griffith-Joyner, aka Flo-Jo, the decorated, avant-garde track legend our world lost far too soon. (Trivia morsel: Flo-Jo herself designed the 1990s Indiana Pacers NBA jerseys that Reggie Miller, among other stars, sported.)

Gaël Monfilsdidn’t linger for long in the men’s singles, but Asics outfitted it with pristine but playful colors that gave it a kind of flattering shape, as well as other brand sponsors who are, finally, leaning to the side. skinny.

Nike decked outElina Svitolina, Anastasia potapova, and others in pleated eleganza, mainly beige with navy complement. Any class.

BEST DRESSED: ATP This reviewer’s favorite purple can be done right, and with elements of beige, teal, and electric orange, the trim and sleeve / shoulder panels made the wardrobe winners ofKaren khachenov, Nick kyrgios, and a few others in Nike’s stable. The teal, or teal tip, sock set also came strong.

Equipped with something lighter than Gumby-green, the fantastically elasticNovak Djokovicfolded it like only he could at Lacoste and looked extremely classic doing it. His polo shirt makes him a modern classic, and the color-trimmed sock trend has rarely been nicer, simply elevating any look.

The styling might not be particularly new, but it’s still balanced.Milos Raonic, decked out in New Balance, as usual, gave off classic vibes with a cool, bright focal point that pale orange.

Outside the lines, the # 1 fan fashion award can be won on a Alexis Ohanian, Sr.

As mentioned above, this list goes well with the list of fashion flaws. You are welcome to listen to @Tennis and yours really at @ jonscott9 on Twitter, if you spot any glaring exclusions and / or inclusions in these wardrobe postings. For now, savor the exploits of major tennis on display for all of us.