Martine McCutcheon’s flirty evening gown has fans asking questions

Nichola murphy Masked singer’s Martine McCutcheon looked stunning in a red floral NastyGal dress for a Valentine’s Day dinner with husband Jack McManus.

Martine McCutcheon dressed to impress as she marked Valentine’s Day with husband Jack McManus. PHOTOS: The transformation of Martine McCutcheon’s house from masked singer is stunning – take a tour The masked singer The star, 44, looked stunning in her alluring red dress for her romantic evening, which she described as “eventful.” He saw the couple dining in an igloo built in the garden of their house. With puffed sleeves, a low V-neckline, a ruffled hem and a lovely floral print, Martine’s dress quickly won the praise of his supporters. Loading the player … WATCH: The incredible story behind how Martine McCutcheon landed the role of Love Actually Posing for a series of photos and videos on Instagram, the Love in fact star wrote: “Happy Valentines everyone! I send you all so much love! Here are some pics from my night out with Jack last night … I’m not going to lie … it was hectic! We had a wonderful garden pod which is amazing with sheepskins etc. SHOP: 10 Cute Colorful Cardigans To Wear Now Instead of a Lockable Hoodie MORE: Martine McCutcheon stuns in bare-legged minidress in romantic post “But thanks to the delicious food from @thewolseley, a dress I felt fabulous in and laughs and cuddles during the mishaps and the freezing temperatures we always had the best time! Love you @ jackmcmanus1 We nearly kill us but we did well in the end! “ The Love Actually star opted for a red floral Nasty Gal dress “You are gorgeous,” commented one fan, while a second remarked, “You look so perfect as always.” Several others asked after her dress which is unfortunately already sold out. “Where’s your pretty dress from?” wrote one, and another rang: “I love the dress where does it come from? X” Buy the look: Red floral dress, £ 59.99, Mango BUY NOW She told her followers, “I had it in the closet forever with nowhere to wear it until last night! @Nastygal please restock!” The Nasty gal the design had been slashed from £ 55 to £ 27.50 at the time of sale, so it’s no surprise that it quickly took off from virtual shelves. The tea dress is perfect when the weather turns warm again, so we’re going to be keeping our fingers crossed that it will be back in stock. Martine kept it casual the next day in a chunky cream mesh And it wasn’t just her floral dress that was the envy of the outfit! Martine also posed with her son Rafferty inside the igloo the day after her dinner, wearing a comfortable cream knit with a big pompom. READ: Martine McCutcheon sparks reaction with comfy outfit in rare family snap The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







